Iowa reaches $8M settlement with Silvis man struck by snowplow in Scott County

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the family of a Quad Cities-area man who was injured and is in a wheelchair after being struck by the blade of a state snowplow in 2019, according to records. The state appeals board is scheduled to meet this afternoon to approve the settlement.

According to state records, on Jan. 23, 2019, the blade of a snowplow owned by the Iowa Department Transportation struck Terry Bunting, of Silvis, Ill., on Highway 67 in Scott County, causing serious injuries to Bunting.

Bunting suffered multiple fractures, including to his spine, pelvis, ribs and leg, and required eight surgeries during an 11-month hospitalization, the records show. Bunting, now 64, is unable to walk and will require “significant future health care and assistance.”

At the time of the accident, Bunting was a contracted truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service, according to state records.

The settlement includes compensation for Bunting’s family, for whom Bunting had been a provider, according to state records. His wife is legally blind and cannot drive, and one of his three daughters has special needs and lives in a group home.

The settlement payments will be made from the state’s primary road fund, according to state records.

The settlement has been approved by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and was approved Monday by the Iowa State Appeals Board, which is comprised of the state auditor, treasurer and budget manager.

Bunting declined through his lawyer to be interviewed for the story, but his lawyer, John Bush, said Bunting and his family were pleased to see the years-long process come to a close.

“I think it's a big step in moving forward to address the damages that he sustained as a result of this accident,” Bush said. “We're just happy that this portion of this matter has been resolved now, and Terry's looking forward to moving on with the rest of his life.”

Bush said Bunting regarded the life-altering incident — after which he spent close to a year in the hospital because of his injuries — as a tragic accident.

“Terry relayed to me that he did not personally blame the driver of the snowplow,” Bush said. “That he understood that this was all just a tragic accident on the part of the snowplow driver and that he holds no personal grudges.”

Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Watson contributed reporting to this article

