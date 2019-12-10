Iowa's family planning program use drops 85 percent

“One reason for declining enrollment in the (Family Planning Program/Iowa Family Planning Network) over the last four years is the implementation of the ACA as individuals are now able to seek increased health coverage,” the report stated.

The analysis shows between 2017 and 2018 — after implementation of the new state-run program — the number of Medicaid members using family planning services rose from 351,388 to 358,275.

Overall, about 1.7 million Iowans used family planning services through the state in 2018.

However, Planned Parenthood’s Davison-Rippey pushed back on the report’s characterization, saying the data doesn’t clearly indicate if individuals who relied on the Family Planning Program now are receiving services under Medicaid.

In addition, the report does not include data on the use of specific services — including birth control, testing for sexually transmitted infections and preventive visits, among others — between 2014 and 2018.

“There’s a lack of comprehensive picture of this program to even understand what this program is providing, and it certainly doesn’t tell us what is happening to folks who had previously been served under the Family Planning Program,” Davison-Rippey said.