Iowa’s second redistricting plan approved by Senate; House likely to concur

Turns out that the second time may be the charm.

After months of political and pandemic-related delays, and the rejection of the first plan for establishing new congressional and legislative election boundaries in the state, the Iowa Legislature moved toward approval Thursday of a redistricting plan for the next decade.

On a 48-1 vote, the Senate approved Senate file 621 to create new congressional and legislative election districts.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans rejected the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency’s first attempt. However, State Government Committee Chairman Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said Plan 2 was an improvement.

“LSA did not address every concern raised,” he said, but “the overall improvements on compactness and population deviation seen in Plan 2 align with the standard set in the state constitution and statute.”

Although the consensus is that the plan is GOP-friendly, Senate Democrats said they backed it because it meets the requirements of Iowa law and the state constitution.

“The decision we make today is going to be with us for the next 10 years,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “Redistricting has an immense impact on our democracy. It influences who wins elections, who is at the table when laws are considered and what laws actually pass. It sets the stage to ensure that every vote counts equally.”

Only Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, voted against the plan. Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, was absent.

The plan has been approved 22-1 in the House State Government Committee, with only Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, voting “no.” In Plan 2, he said, Pottawattamie County was ‘drawn and quartered“ because it would be carved into five state House districts. No county west of the Raccoon River would see similar dilution, he said.

How much the plan favors the GOP is yet to be seen, but approval of Plan 2 by Republicans, who have majorities of 60-40 in the House and 32-18 in the Senate, suggests the party sees it as advantageous.

Based on 2020 presidential election results, only 18 of 50 state Senate districts and 37 of 100 state House districts in Plan 2 were carried by President Joe Biden. Plan 2, according to some redistricting analysts, should protect a Republican majority for the next 10 years. One speculated it’s possible Republicans could achieve a supermajority, meaning the Legislature could override a governor’s veto.

The plan keeps but reconfigures four congressional districts. Republicans currently represent three of the four districts, But based on 2020 presidential election results, Republican Donald Trump would have carried all four of the newly drawn districts.

Despite that, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, called Plan 2 “a win for all Iowans who care about our government.”

“As Democrats said throughout this process, Iowans deserve fair maps, without partisan interference, and without political amendments,” he said. Senate Democrats favors the first proposal as well.

Despite some senators “spreading a false narrative of gerrymandering,” Smith said, Republicans “upheld our role and responsibility … to ensure congressional and legislative districts meet both constitutional and statutory standards.”

Democrats warned the majority party had planned to gerrymander or create its own map to gain an electoral advantage, if the map were to go to a third round. It turned out that the nonpartisan approach delivered the advantage.

However, that doesn’t mean the plan is without concerns for the GOP. Plan 2 creates 56 House and Senate districts with two or more incumbents. In the Senate that includes five Republican-on-Republican matchups, two Democrat-on-Democrat contests, and three Democrat-versus-Republican pairings. In the House, there could be 36 incumbent pairings, all but three involving two or more Republicans.

“That happens all of the time,” Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said. “Obviously, there are winners and losers, but at the same time, it is so much better than other places where they do use the maps to determine whether they will or won’t be will be elected again.”

Many of those pairings are in rural areas — almost exclusively represented by Republicans. As population has dropped in 68 of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the 2020 census, rural legislative districts have expanded geographically to maintain equal populations. The ideal Senate district population is 63,807 and the ideal House district population is 31,904.

The changes are warranted by the population changes, Masher said.

“That’s why we do redistricting every 10 years,” she said.

It is not unusual for redistricting to trigger turnover as some incumbents choose to retire and others lose primary elections. In some cases, lawmakers move to maintain a residence in a district they see as more friendly to their re-election.

The House is expected to approve the plan later Thursday and send it to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

