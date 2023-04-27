The Senate advanced legislation putting a moratorium on constructing new nursing facilities and giving Medicaid payers more power in recovering funds from health insurers.

House File 685 was sent back to the Iowa House with an amendment on a unanimous vote Wednesday. The legislation is intended to ensure Medicaid is the payer of last resort for medical services and gives Medicaid payers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), more power in pursuing reimbursements and recovering funds that could have been covered by another entity.

“Basically, we want Medicaid to be the last insurance payment,” Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, the bill’s floor manager, said. “Every other insurance should pay first.”

The bill also implements a 2.5% premium tax on MCO premiums, received and taxable, which will be put toward a fund that the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will appropriate for Medicaid program use. That tax would be reimbursed to MCOs through the capitation rate-setting process. In that process, the state pays a fixed rate periodically to the MCO based on estimates of health care and associated costs for Medicaid recipients.

Many Iowa nursing homes have closed over the course of the pandemic, citing Medicaid reimbursement rates not keeping up with rising costs of business and inflation. Using this taxing process would allow Iowa to collect more in federal reimbursement funds, Costello said.

The tax and reimbursement process will provide the state $155.8 million in fiscal year 2025 in premium revenue and $103.9 million in fiscal year 2026 and beyond, according to a Legislative Services Agency report.

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said she had concerns that private Medicaid contractors could use this funding mechanism for profit. Iowa’s Medicaid system is managed by three private contractors, Amerigroup Iowa, Molina Healthcare of Iowa, and Iowa Total Care. Petersen introduced an amendment she said would ensure the additional federal dollars go toward health care providers.

“We’ve lost more than 20 labor and delivery departments, we’ve lost 21 nursing homes since Medicaid was privatized,” Petersen said. “We’ve seen dentists no longer interested in providing services to Iowans because the reimbursement rates are so low, same with mental health services. And if we want Iowans to be able to access care, we need to make sure that we are having the funds go into providing care to Iowa providers, and less profits to the corporations.”

But Costello said there is already a 1.75% profit margin built into MCO capitation rates and that certain payments, including pass-through payments to physicians and nursing facilities, are already excluded from MCO’s profit margin.

“The premium tax is a pass-through payment which will also be excluded, so it can’t be part of that 1.75% profit margin,” Costello said. “So this amendment is really unnecessary.”

Petersen’s amendment failed. But another measure adding in a temporary moratorium for construction and expansion of nursing homes was approved. The measure was a part of the Senate’s bill, Senate File 567, but was not originally included in the House legislation.

If approved, the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing would be allowed to establish a yearlong moratorium on submission of applications for construction of new nursing facilities and adding new beds to existing homes beginning July 1, 2023. The moratorium could be renewed after the first year for six-months periods, up to a total of three years.

The measure establishes new application requirements for nursing facility licenses, including information on the operator’s financial suitability, regulatory history and ownership structure. In 2022, hundreds of complaints against Iowa nursing homes went uninvestigated for months. In addition to the moratorium, the bill would require Iowa HHS create a public dashboard showing available nursing home beds and changes to availability by county, as well as quality ratings at care centers.

The new language came “after extensive conversation” between the governor’s office, Iowa HHS and DIA, the Iowa Health Care Association and Leading Edge Iowa, an aging services organization, Costello said. The bill returns to the Iowa House for consideration.