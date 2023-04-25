Iowa lawmakers are making one final effort to regulate traffic cameras in Iowa cities this session.

A bill advanced out of a Senate subcommittee on Monday that would require cities and counties to get approval from the state Department of Transportation before placing traffic cameras.

The bill, Senate File 489, closely matches a House bill that passed out of committee earlier this year but has not been passed by the chamber.

Lawmakers have floated several methods to regulate traffic enforcement cameras this year — and over the past several years — citing concerns about privacy and arguing some cities abuse the systems to drive revenue.

A 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision found that the Department of Transportation could not regulate traffic cameras without changes to the law, and cities have broad freedom to use the systems and issue citations.

Under the bill, cities and counties would need to file a request for a permit that includes data on traffic patterns, collisions and other safety issues at the location they intend to set up a traffic camera. They also would need to list alternative methods of enforcement they have attempted. The Department of Transportation would grant the permits.

Cities would only be allowed to issue citations from the systems for failure to stop at an intersection with a traffic light or a railroad crossing and exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Republican Sen. Mike Klimesh of Spillville said the bill will be amended to direct some of the funds collected by the cameras to the Length of Service Awards Program, a fund that grants awards to volunteer firefighters, reserve officers and volunteer emergency medical service workers.

The amendment would also allow cities to use mobile traffic enforcement systems based on their size: larger cities would be able to use them and issue citations, while smaller cities would be able to place them along the road but could not issue citations.

Lobbyists representing cities and police organizations have been skeptical of bills being advanced to regulate the cameras this year, saying they would limit a tool that is important for traffic safety and sometimes funds a significant portion of cities’ public safety budgets.

Larry Murphy, a lobbyist for both Cedar Rapids and the Iowa Police Chief Association, said he prefers the bill to an outright ban, but it would make the process more bureaucratic and difficult to quickly respond to traffic issues.

Rep. Cindy Winckler, a Democrat from Davenport, said the bill will limit local control and take away cities’ freedom to use technology to enforce the law and decrease collisions.

She referenced a red light camera in Davenport, which had been placed at an area with frequent accidents. The camera cut accidents in half, she said, and reduced the severity of accidents.

“We need to be understanding of the decisions that are made at a local level by individuals who are elected to make those decisions….Sitting here trying to make decisions on behalf of the communities in regard to the choices that they make in technology and public safety is really unfair,” she said.

But Klimesh said there are plenty of actions local governments need to obtain permits for, and cities could still put traffic enforcement cameras in high-accident areas.

“We are simply making communities go through a process to prove that this will provide safety,” he said.

Klimesh said he has had conversations with Rep. Phil Thompson of Boone, the House Public Safety Committee chair, about closing the gap on the two chambers’ bills before the end of the session.

“I feel it has a pretty good chance of getting done this year,” Klimesh said. “If not this year, we have one more year of the General Assembly. This will be a live round next year, and we’ll take it back up again and try to finish it off next year.”