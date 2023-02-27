A proposal to restrict eminent domain powers of utilities including carbon capture pipelines failed its first legislative hurdle in the Iowa Senate on Monday, facing opposition both from carbon pipelines and the landowners opposed to their creation.

The bill was unanimously voted down by a three-member subcommittee. In voting down the bill, Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, cast doubt on the likelihood of a bill restricting eminent domain powers for pipelines making it out of the Legislature this session.

“I don’t believe there’s a legislative answer to this,” Schultz said in the subcommittee hearing on the bill.

Senate File 346 would have blocked carbon capture pipelines, electric transmission lines and other pipelines from being granted eminent domain authority to take land unless they receive at least two thirds of the path of their route through voluntary easements.

Companies would have been barred from contacting landowners for easement acquisitions without first getting consent of the landowner. It would have heightened land restoration standards in instances where eminent domain is exercised.

The restrictions on pipelines would not have applied to companies that have already held their first informational hearing for a permit, exempting all three companies that have filed for permits to build carbon capture pipelines in Iowa.

The bill was universally opposed by utilities, pipeline companies and opponents of CO2 pipelines. Pipeline companies and other utilities said the rules were too burdensome, while opponents said the restrictions do not go far enough and opposed exempting the three pipeline companies that have filed for a permit already.

Schultz and Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, the Republican senators on the subcommittee, said they had intended to move the bill with the intent to amend it, but after facing opposition from all camps they decided to vote down the bill. Sen. Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, also voted against advancing the bill.

Schultz said in an interview he isn’t sure of the likelihood of another pipeline-related bill to make it out of a subcommittee in the Senate, and he does not think there are enough votes to pass any restrictions in the chamber. He said he was expecting the bill to not move past the committee stage.

“We don’t have the votes for a bill that would address the current pipelines that started under Iowa code and that would reverse the rules of the game now, at this point,” he said.

Sen. Waylon Brown, a Republican from Osage who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee where other Senate pipeline bills are filed, declined to comment on pending pipeline legislation on Monday.

Absent a change in law, Schultz said landowners opposed to the pipelines should convince others not to sign easements and file objections with the Iowa Utilities Board.

While the bill deals with multiple utilities, the CO2 pipeline provisions are part of a push this year to restrict eminent domain authority for the projects.

Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions have all requested a permit to build carbon capture pipelines in the state that would sequester carbon from ethanol plants underground, taking advantage of federal tax credits and low-carbon fuel markets. Summit and Navigator have indicated an intent to use eminent domain for the projects, while Wolf has not.

Ethanol industry leaders contend the projects are key to the future survival of Iowa’s plants.

Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a spokesperson for Navigator CO2 Ventures, said the eminent domain process in Iowa law currently looks at the quality of a company’s easement process, rather than a “line in the sand” by numbers.

“Arguably, right now, the process that we have ensures that every landowner is given the same level of threshold of consideration,” she said.

Landowners along the routes of pipelines scoffed at the two-thirds threshold, which they said does not go far enough to protect landowners’ rights. They told lawmakers eminent domain should be banned for carbon capture pipelines, and the bill should apply to pipelines that have already filed permits.

“I don’t know if I should be laughing or crying about this bill,” said Kim Junker, who owns land in Butler and Grundy counties. “...I think It is an insult to every property owner in this state.”

The House Judiciary Committee is set to consider a leadership-backed bill this week that would stop the Iowa Utilities Board from granting a permit to a company until it has 90% of the route secured through voluntary easements, among other provisions. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford said last week he expects that bill to make it out of the committee.

Schultz said he doesn’t know whether the House bill will get a hearing in the Senate. A spokesperson for Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Grimes referred to a previous statement, where Whitver did not say whether the chamber would consider pipeline legislation.

“Several policies have been proposed on this subject in both chambers,” he said in the statement. “The legislative process will determine which of those policies have enough support to advance over the next several weeks.“

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, told reporters Monday morning he was skeptical the House bill would be considered in the Senate.

“What happens when that bill makes it over to the Senate? I do not know,” he said. “I don’t think Senator Whitver is going to bring forward any legislation, but it will be interesting to see if that bill even gets a subcommittee.”

Public meeting about Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline