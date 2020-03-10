Iowa Senate passes broadband incentives

Calling high-speed broadband “critical infrastructure” for rural areas, Gov. Kim Reynolds — in her Condition of the State address and her fiscal 2021 state budget plan — sought $15 million on top of the $5 million provided under last year’s Empower Rural Iowa Act. The money would go toward improving connectivity and adjusting the state match to leverage private and federal funding and build out broadband to every part of Iowa to become the most-connected state in the nation.

“I think this bill will go a long ways toward providing better internet service to our rural communities,” Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, said during Tuesday’s Senate floor debate. “If we really want to keep our kids in our rural communities, we’ve got to provide better internet services.”

Miller-Meeks said Senate File 4200 hits close to home for her, telling her Senate colleagues, “My property is at the city-county line in Ottumwa, and our internet service is sketchy, to say the least, and my children constantly complain that they would spend more time at home if they had better internet access.”