Iowa senators advance bill to drop tenure, citing free speech concerns

“These institutions have taken generations to build,” Saunders said. “Quality is something that accumulates over time. It can be lost in an instant.”

SEND A MESSAGE?

Carlin — who proposed having the universities poll their employees’ political affiliation, though the employees would not be identified by name — questioned the quality and intensity of tenure review, its perception and whether it’s really doing the good the campuses purport.

“Isn’t one of the incentives that pretty much no matter what you do, you’re not going to lose your job?” he said.

Outside of Thursday’s education committee discussion, Sen. Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, called the proposal “concerning” — even if it doesn’t become law.

“I wish that our Republican colleagues would understand that even if they’re just trying to send a message with this, even if they don’t want it to become law, it still has a chilling effect on Iowa faculty and makes it just that more difficult for us to compete with other states to attract high-quality talent,” he said.