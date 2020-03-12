Iowa trail enthusiasts urge lawmakers to consider all funding options

DES MOINES — Iowa trails supporters and business leaders called on the Legislature to consider all opportunities to invest in trails, including Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.

“The governor is out there in a big way,” driving a plan for investment in trails, Brandi Horton of the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy said at a rally on the Capitol steps Thursday morning.

“We don’t want to lose this opportunity,” Horton said about the governor’s plan to provide a dedicated funding stream of up to $171 million annually for water quality, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation, including “significant and sustainable” money for trails.

Horton — joined by representatives of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, state departments of Public Health and Economic Development, AARP, Bike World and Iowa River’s Edge — praised Iowa’s 2,000 miles of multiuse trails.

A trails conservancy’s analysis found that Iowa’s trails have a $1.09 billion economic impact — $657 million in direct spending and $453 million in health care costs avoided.

In addition to the money trail users spend on food and lodging, Forrest Ridgway of Bike World talked about the jobs created and the taxes paid.

