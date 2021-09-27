Iowa's fiscal surplus tops $1.2B, could lead to more tax cuts

DES MOINES — The state ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday — much more than earlier forecast and money she has indicated could lead to further tax cuts.

While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period for three months afterward during which state agencies closed out the books.

"Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This surplus proves we accomplished exactly what we set out to do — overcome the financial challenges caused by the global pandemic and invest in education, workforce, healthcare, agriculture and technology. We will continue to invest in these important priorities going forward to meet the needs of our citizens and state.”

When the 2021 legislative session ended in May, the Legislative Services Agency estimated the surplus for fiscal 2021 would be $487.6 million. On Monday, the governor said the balance was almost $1.239 billion instead, and “that’s on top of the $1 billion in cash reserves and our emergency funds.” According to the legislative agency, the combined cash reserve and economic emergency fund for fiscal 2021 actually total $801.1 million.