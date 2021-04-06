'It stabilized us' — How the state of Nebraska gave away $1 billion, and who got it

The state also set up a system to vet applications.

“The state performed several inter-agency validations and took additional steps to review applicants’ eligibility and help prevent fraud,” the governor’s office said in an email. “We are not aware of any fraudulent applications being submitted.”

The state also instructed recipients to save their receipts and other documentation, because it planned to conduct post-award audits. But none of the businesses contacted by the Journal Star have had to provide any paperwork since getting their grants.

And not all of them are operating at pre-pandemic levels, more than a year later.

Billy’s Restaurant is doing about 70% to 80% of its normal business. Amen, the barber, is busy, but the others in his shop could use more appointments, he said.

That will take time, said Goss, the Creighton economist.

Government infusions of cash — the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Payroll Protection Program — can prop up a struggling business, but not permanently.