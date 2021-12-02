Jazari Kual will seek Democratic congressional nomination

Jazari Kual, a Lincolnite who became a familiar figure online when he livestreamed last year's protests in Lincoln and Omaha after George Floyd's murder, says he would like to turn a spotlight on the needs of "communities left behind" and the challenge of climate change as a candidate for Congress.

Kual, 26, will formally announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for eastern Nebraska's 1st District seat in the House of Representatives on Saturday with a 3 p.m. event scheduled at the Capitol.

"It is time we take the lead," Kual says in a posting on his Facebook page.

"The power comes from the people, and it is time we have younger and inclusive representation from Nebraska at the federal level."

During a telephone interview, Kual said Wednesday he would be "very focused on human rights for everyone" along with the need for clean water and production of clean, renewable energy sources.

"The best way to create change is to get involved," he said.

Kual said he would "try to fundraise as best we can" in competing with far more generously funded candidates while he attempts to raise his profile by traveling into rural communities in the district.

"I'm just tired of people getting elected into office who don't live in the same reality as most of us," Kual wrote on his Facebook page.

"I'm running for climate action, housing rights, Medicare expansion, affordable higher education and veteran support."

Kual, who was born in Missouri, has lived in Lincoln since he was 2. He is a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School and the youngest of six siblings.

Growing up, he said, he was "not as actively engaged" in political or social issues. "But I began paying attention to everything that happened last year. The pandemic. And social issues."

The 1st District includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont and is represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the seat that Fortenberry has held since 2005.

