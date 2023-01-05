Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

DON WALTON
Lincoln Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government.
"We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said.
"Great people want limited government that respects their freedoms, does its job and then gets out of the way."
Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and veterinarian who sailed to victory last November after winning a bruising Republican gubernatorial primary battle in May, took the oath of office wearing a customary pair of boots during an afternoon inauguration event in the legislative chamber at the Capitol that was filled with traditional pomp and ceremony.
Seven grandchildren were seated with family members in the front row.
The event unfolded before a celebratory crowd that greeted the new governor with rounds of applause.
Pillen succeeds Gov. Pete Ricketts as the state's 41st governor.
Ricketts, who completed his second four-year term on Thursday, is expected to be appointed by Pillen to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse on Sunday when the senator's resignation to accept the presidency of the University of Florida takes effect. Sasse assumes his new duties in Gainesville on Feb. 6.
"As incredible as this building and chamber are, we don't look to this building for prosperity -- prosperity comes from private-sector farmers, ranchers and business leaders who work hard, innovate and take risks," Pillen said.
"Our broken tax code is burdensome and uncompetitive. It weighs on all Nebraskans, and it limits our state's economic potential. That's why we have to achieve transformational tax change now," he said.
"Our state education funding formula is outdated and unfair to far too many of our students. State aid to education must be modernized so that it is more equitable, meeting the needs of communities across Nebraska."
Pillen pledged a government moored to fiscal conservatism along with a "constant drive to do more with less."
And he promised to be "a good-faith partner" with the Legislature.
Looking directly at state senators seated in front of him, Pillen said: "We can do big things by working together. Together, we can."
Pillen pledged to "build productive working relationships of trust and good will."
Peering ahead as his four-year term begins, Nebraska's new governor said:
"We expect the business of the people to be handled like business.
"We expect good schools, quality roads and safe neighborhoods.
"We expect a government that promotes opportunity instead of limiting it.
Pillen also said, "we have real obstacles to overcome ... Too much of our talent leaves the state."
"We have to do a better job of keeping our kids here, equipping them with the skills they'll need and attracting even more top-tier talent from across the nation," he said.
"We don't look to government for our rights and freedoms -- those are endowed to us by God almighty.
"And we don't want to be handed anything -- we want to earn it," he said.
Photos: Opening day of the 2023 Legislature
