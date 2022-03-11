Jim Pillen turns down another debate, rankling fellow GOP candidates for governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has turned down another opportunity to debate his opponents, and his campaign signaled there’s little chance Nebraskans will see him on a debate stage.

The decision has rankled two of his primary opponents.

Pillen sparked the latest debate drama when he turned down an invitation from central Nebraska-based NTV News. News Director Matt Weesner said NTV reached out to candidates a few weeks ago and has not yet set a date for the debate.

He said Pillen declined the invitation by sending out a press release Wednesday. Pillen didn’t directly contact organizers, according to NTV.

In the press release, the Pillen campaign downplayed the importance of debates and emphasized Pillen’s direct engagement with voters, including stops in all 93 counties “with nearly 300 public events.” The campaign also noted that Pillen has participated in several forums and that he’s teaming up with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, which endorsed him, for 30 town hall meetings.

A key difference between forums and debates is that debate rules generally allow candidates to respond to their opponents, and they’re often moderated by professional journalists.

“Our strategy has long centered on meeting with Republican voters face to face, listening to their concerns and answering their questions,” Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said in the press release. “That focus is only intensifying in the final nine weeks before voters head to the polls.”

Pillen’s campaign said debates served as political theater — “a chance for the mainstream media to pit Republican candidates against each other and hijack the agenda from Republican voters.”

His take on debates puts Pillen in stark contrast with other candidates. Along with Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, NTV invited fellow Republicans Theresa Thibodeau, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Falls City businessman Charles W. Herbster to participate. Lindstrom and Thibodeau committed, and Herbster has expressed interest.

“Jim Pillen is disingenuous and afraid,” Thibodeau’s campaign said in a statement. “The real story is simple: Jim Pillen will not debate because he fears Nebraska voters. Pillen knows that he is an unqualified candidate with a minimal understanding of fundamental issues.”

The campaign also took shots at Pillen’s record and accused him of hiding behind Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has endorsed Pillen.

“If Jim Pillen will not publicly debate the issues with the Republican candidates for governor, he should withdraw from the race,” Thibodeau’s campaign said.

In a statement, Herbster’s campaign lauded forums and debates as opportunities for voters “to see each candidate on the same stage together, talking about issues important to Nebraska voters.”

“Voters get to see how candidates perform in a less controlled and manipulated environment when the heat is on,” it reads. “During a debate, candidates do not have time to consult staff on answers; they need to react in the moment and give genuine responses.”

The statement included a list of forums and debates Herbster has committed to and a challenge to Pillen “to stand up with the other candidates in front of everyday Nebraskans and answer their questions.”

Lindstrom’s campaign didn’t make any direct appeals to Pillen when asked for comment.

“Senator Lindstrom has always prioritized debates and forums and looks forward to participating in the first debate on March 24th and participating in the NTV Central NE Debate in April once that date has been finalized,” campaign manager Tori Mahoney said.

Pillen — along with Herbster — first caught criticism in February for failing to commit to a debate planned by KMTV and the Omaha World-Herald. While Lindstrom and Thibodeau accepted the invitation, KMTV never heard back from Herbster or Pillen.

After a phone call, Pillen’s campaign never followed up. Herbster’s campaign said the date wouldn’t work and, when asked for alternative dates, cited a busy schedule and never followed up. Organizers put the event on hold, and Thibodeau condemned her opponents.

Since then, Herbster, Lindstrom and Thibodeau have agreed to participate in a debate March 24 hosted by Nebraska Public Media. So has Republican candidate Breland Ridenour, an Omaha information technology manager.

Pillen declined, citing a scheduling conflict with a campaign event. At the time, Pillen’s campaign said he’d consider participating in a future debate.

Pillen’s campaign also disclosed this week that it declined an invitation from Nebraska Sunrise News, a recently launched news website whose leadership includes state Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln.

Publisher Fletcher Reel said that the outlet had been trying to plan a debate with the top three candidates (based on fundraising and polling): Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom. Herbster and Lindstrom agreed, he said, but Pillen’s campaign didn’t respond, at first, and ultimately declined.

Pillen’s campaign alleged in its statement that “correspondence” about the Sunrise News debate “indicates that the Herbster campaign attempted to exclude” Thibodeau and Ridenour. However, Reel said that is “categorically false,” and that criteria for the debate was set by the outlet.

It’s no longer holding the debate, Reel said, because it wouldn’t be inclusive of the top candidates.

