Jim Pillen

Age: 66

Address: 6275 Country Club Drive, Columbus

Occupation: Livestock producer; founder and chairman, Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics

Political party: Republican

Why do you want to be governor?

Nebraska is a special place filled with great opportunities and incredible people. We owe everything we have to this state. I want to serve as governor to ensure all our children and grandchildren have the same opportunities I had, so they can pursue their dreams, raise their families and earn good livings. We can do that by focusing on our kids, fixing our broken tax code, growing our economy, defending agriculture, strengthening rural communities and preserving our conservative Nebraska values.

What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?

First and foremost, we must focus on fixing our broken tax code and solving our property tax problem. That’s a big undertaking, and it’s going to require not only fiscal discipline at every level of government, but also an attitudinal change. We have to bring stakeholders together, rural and urban alike, with the goal of setting parochial interests aside and doing what’s best for the whole state. Nobody can achieve transformational tax change alone, but together, we can.

What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?

Campaigning in all 93 Nebraska counties has only strengthened my conviction about our state’s tremendous opportunities, but we have to embrace them. Our kids are sought-after, well-educated talents, and we have to keep more of them here. Our people are entrepreneurial and industrious, so we have to get government out of their way and let them keep more of what they earn. Our communities are great places to live, and we have to strengthen and grow them.

If you support additional local property tax relief, how would you achieve it?

To achieve transformational property tax reform, first, we need to tightly control spending at every level. Government should treat nickels like manhole covers. We have to balance the “three-legged stool” of state taxation by sawing the property tax leg down to size. We need to move to an income-potential assessment system for ag land. Finally, we have to reform the TEEOSA school aid formula so that every Nebraska student’s education is supported by the state, no matter where they live.

Do you think voters should have to show a photo ID?

I strongly support enhancing election security through Voter ID. A photo ID requirement is a simple, commonsense step to ensure that voters are who they say they are, protecting the integrity of their vote. We have to show photo ID to board a plane, drive a car, and even open a bank account — there’s no reason we shouldn’t require it for something as important as casting a ballot.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

Life is a precious gift of God’s grace, and it should be protected by Nebraska law from conception until natural death. I will do all I can to outlaw the murder of unborn babies and ensure the dignity of human life.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution enshrines the God-given right of law-abiding Nebraskans to keep and bear arms. I fully support constitutional carry legislation, which removes unconstitutional impediments to concealed carry. I have always been, and will continue to be, a strong advocate for Nebraskans’ Second Amendment rights.

Should Nebraska raise the minimum wage? What is a fair wage, given our cost of living?

Today, many companies already set starting pay higher than the current minimum wage. The free market works best when government gets out of the way. Rather than ineffectually raising the statutory minimum wage, which will only increase the costs Nebraskans pay for everyday goods and services, we should focus on bringing down the cost of living for Nebraskans by saying no to increased government spending at every level and letting Nebraska families keep more of what they earn.

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture, growing up on a Platte County tenant farm and building a multi-generational, family-run agribusiness. Our family has created several thousand jobs in rural Nebraska communities with a business I started with my father, growing it from 60 sows and 1,200 market hogs into a leading pork producer. I have the experience needed to run state government like a business, grow our economy, protect our freedoms and preserve our Nebraska values.