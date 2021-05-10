Keno parlor protection removed from casino gambling bill

After vigorous debate, the Legislature agreed to his amendment removing the keno parlor provisions on a 27-11 vote.

Opponents of his motion argued that protection of community keno sites is needed as a direct result of the casino gambling initiative, which will result in the inclusion of electronic keno betting at the race tracks that will house casinos in Nebraska.

"It's a matter of parity and fairness," Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said.

Keno parlors are an important source of revenue for community betterment projects, a number of senators said.

A keno parlor in Ralston that provides 10 percent of community revenue will be competing with a casino 10 blocks away, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said.

Omaha receives $6 million in annual revenue from keno parlors, Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha said.

"This would make our community keno parlors obsolete because of technology," Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said. "We need to create an even playing field so our municipalities don't lose out."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sponsor of the bill, supported the argument made by Hilgers, suggesting that inclusion of gambling at keno parlors could jeopardize implementation of the casino gambling initiative.