Kerrey asks name be removed from Nebraska Democratic event after dispute with Kleeb

Former Sen. Bob Kerrey has asked that his name be removed from the title of the Nebraska Democratic Party's major fundraising event following a dispute with Democratic State Chairwoman Jane Kleeb over the state of the party.

"We will honor his request," Kleeb said, and change the name of what is now known as the Kerrey-Nelson Dinner, named to honor Kerrey and former Sen. Ben Nelson, both of whom also served as governor.

Last month, Kerrey described the state of the Nebraska Democratic Party as "pathetic," suggesting that its candidates need to be more "middle of the road."

Kleeb's response included a "sentence that got my attention," Kerrey wrote in a subsequent note to the chairwoman, citing her words: "These types of articles HURT recruitment, HURT fundraising and HURT morale."

"This is what those of us who criticized the war in Vietnam were told," Kerrey wrote.

"Your use of this language as a means to stop public criticism caused me to re-think my consent to have my name associated with the Democratic Party's annual fundraiser."

Kerrey, who was seriously wounded in combat in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL officer, wrote: "Your defensive response and use of the language of former President Nixon lead me to inform you that I insist that my name be removed from this event."

Kerrey noted that he had previously suggested that he "did not think it was a good idea" to change the name of the Democratic fundraising event from Morrison-Exon to Kerrey-Nelson when that occurred.

The dinner had previously been named in honor of former Gov. Frank Morrison and former Sen. Jim Exon, who also served as governor.

"I simply do not want to be associated with a state party that is led by someone who views criticism as a mortal sin," Kerrey wrote Kleeb.

Kleeb said she preferred not to respond directly to Kerrey's remarks while suggesting that she has been successful in "bringing significant resources" to support Nebraska's Democratic candidates who face challenging contests in "the political atmosphere" that currently dominates the state.