Kerrey asks name be removed from Nebraska Democratic event after dispute with Kleeb

Former Sen. Bob Kerrey has asked that his name be removed from the title of the Nebraska Democratic Party's major fundraising event following a dispute with Democratic State Chairwoman Jane Kleeb over the state of the party.
"We will honor his request," Kleeb said, and change the name of what is now known as the Kerrey-Nelson Dinner, named to honor Kerrey and former Sen. Ben Nelson, both of whom also served as governor.
Last month, Kerrey described the state of the Nebraska Democratic Party as "pathetic," suggesting that its candidates need to be more "middle of the road."
Kleeb's response included a "sentence that got my attention," Kerrey wrote in a subsequent note to the chairwoman, citing her words: "These types of articles HURT recruitment, HURT fundraising and HURT morale."
"This is what those of us who criticized the war in Vietnam were told," Kerrey wrote.
"Your use of this language as a means to stop public criticism caused me to re-think my consent to have my name associated with the Democratic Party's annual fundraiser."
Kerrey, who was seriously wounded in combat in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL officer, wrote: "Your defensive response and use of the language of former President Nixon lead me to inform you that I insist that my name be removed from this event."
Kerrey noted that he had previously suggested that he "did not think it was a good idea" to change the name of the Democratic fundraising event from Morrison-Exon to Kerrey-Nelson when that occurred.
The dinner had previously been named in honor of former Gov. Frank Morrison and former Sen. Jim Exon, who also served as governor.
"I simply do not want to be associated with a state party that is led by someone who views criticism as a mortal sin," Kerrey wrote Kleeb.
Kleeb said she preferred not to respond directly to Kerrey's remarks while suggesting that she has been successful in "bringing significant resources" to support Nebraska's Democratic candidates who face challenging contests in "the political atmosphere" that currently dominates the state.
The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.
Bob Kerrey 100
Bob Kerrey announces he will run for President of the United States. (Ted Kirk/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 101
Bob Kerrey out for a morning run. (Ted Kirk/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 102
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) chats with Bill Harris in 1987. (Journal Star file photo)
Bob Kerrey 103
New School University President Bob Kerrey chats with Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., at a reception at Kerrey's home in Manhatta. (ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 104
(From left) David Domina, Helen Boosalis, Robert Prokop, Bob Kerrey and Chris Beutler stand in front of the Democratic Headquarters on 14th Street in May 1986. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 105
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bob Kerrey 106
Sen. Chuck Hagel (left) and former Sen. Bob Kerrey spoke at Kimball Recital Hall on Thursday on health reform, but afterward they focused on the gathering thunderclouds that await the next president.( HEIDI HOFFMAN/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 107
Bob Kerrey (left), Ben Nelson and Jim Exon. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 108
Bob Kerrey wears diving gear during his U.S. Navy SEAL training. (AP PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 109
David Karnes (left) and Bob Kerrey debate at the Nebraska State Fair, September 1988. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 110
Challenger Bob Kerrey listens while Gov. Charles Thone drives home a point, September 10, 1982
Bob Kerrey 111
Bob Kerrey (left) and Ben Nelson serve up pancakes for supporters at a campaign rally at Firefighters Hall. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 112
Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., left, and former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., take part in a press conference announcing plans for the construction of the Hagel-Kerrey Lodge, which will be part of a retreat for wounded warriors and their families, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2007.
Bob Kerrey 113
Former US Senator Bob Kerrey listens to the opening statement given by National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice to the 9/11 Commission Washington, DC April 8, 2004. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 114
"I'm not Hamlet": Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey says his career reassessment "is a life decision I need to make" in January 2000. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 115
Bob Kerrey discusses media coverage of his experiences in Vietnam during an interview, May 2001, in his office at New School University in New York City. The new president of the urban campus plans a forum today to hear student and community views on the issue. (TED KIRK/ Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 116
Former Sen. Bob Kerrey addresses a crowd that gathered in June 2002, for a book signing of Kerrey's autobiography "When I Was a Young Man" at Lee Booksellers in the Edgewood Shopping Center. Among the people at the event were former Sen. Jim Exon and faces from Kerrey's childhood. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 117
Commission member and former Sen. Bob Kerrey listens to testimony from National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to the independent commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks Thursday, April 8, 2004, in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Bob Kerrey 118
President Richard Nixon (left) with Bob Kerrey after the ceremony where Kerrey was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 119
At a crossroad in Sept. 2000, Sen. Bob Kerrey leaves public office pursuing a career in the private sector. (WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 120
Jim Exon (left) Bob Kerrey and Gene Budig join in Auld Lang Syne at the close of the Frank B. Morrison Sr. memorial service, April 23, 2004, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Exon and Kerrey were among five former governors in attendance. (WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 121
President Clinton, left, and Neb. Sen Bob Kerrey listen to the national anthem Friday Dec. 8, 2000 , before Clinton addressed an estimated crowd of more than 5,000 at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha. It was Bob Kerrey joined President Clinton on Clinton's only trip to Nebraska during his presidency Dec. 8. Kerrey said he was moved by Nebraskans' patriotism. (AP PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 122
Former SEALs (from left) Darryl Wilson, Garry Parrott, Sen. Bob Kerrey, Andy Anderson and John Ware pose with "Kerrey For President" signs at the Strategic Air Command Museum in Nov. 2000. Kerrey hosted a dinner at the museum Saturday to show his gratitude to his constituents. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
kerrey 123.jpg
Bob Kerrey high school senior picture. Library photo.
kerrey 124.jpg
The entire Kerrey family, with the exception of Nancy (Kerrey) Swarts and her family, got together to celebrate Thanksgiving. From left to right, they are: (back row) Pat and John Kerrey; Dean and Pat Kunc; Jimmy Kerrey; Laurie, Mike and Jack Flaherty, Dennis Brennan; (middle row) Dean and Jessie Rasmussen; Jim and Lois Kerrey; Bob Kerrey; Terry Nelson-Kerrey and Bill Kerrey; Sue Brennan; (front row) Corey, Matt and Brian Kunc; Ben and Lindsey Kerrey (Bob's children); and Janine and Jennifer Rasmussen. Library photo.
kerrey 125.jpg
After a recent day of campaigning, Lindsey Kerrey gives her dad, Bob Kerrey, a kiss before they attend a dinner for the Democratic senatorial candidate at the Hilton Hote. Oct. 27, 1988. Library photo.
kerrey 126.jpg
Kerrey has first dance with mother. Ne. Gov. Inauguration. Jan 7, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 127.jpg
Bob Kerrey and children. Neb. Gov. inauguration. Jan 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 128.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey is escorted by state Sens. Karen Kilgarin of Omaha (left) and Shirley Marsh of Lincoln to the new women's restroom adjacent to the lefislative chamber. Marsh had advocated for years that a convenient restroom for women members be construced, and since the 1983 session the new facility was added at a cost of about $38,000. Jan. 4, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 130.jpg
Moderator William F. Buckley (left) and Gov. bob Kerrey talk during a taping of Buckley's "Firing Line" show. April 19, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 131.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey joins in with the Cherry County Centennial celebrants whose Centennial Express Caravan stopped in front of the Capitol Tuesday. Kerrey presented a proclamation to the group, noting the centennial. The caravan includes Dr. Todd's horse-drawn medicine wagon, dancing girls and a banjo player to hawk a cure-all medicine and genuine Sandhills sarsaparilla. Aug. 9, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 132.jpg
At the Statehouse cafeteria, Kerrey, his brother Bill (left) and retired lobbyist Lloyd MacDowell line up to buy coffee. Jan. 2, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 133.jpg
A visit from the Campbell Kids for National Soup Month. Jan. 14, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 134.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey and Christ Vahle of Seward lead the annual Fourth of July parade in Seward. Vahle was elected youth governor in a special contest. Jul 5, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 135.jpg
Jody Fisher, Bob Kerrey, Lana Nelson and husband Mike Minkler. Sept. 1987. Library photo.
kerrey 136.jpg
Gov.-elect Bob Kerrey (right) and his running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Don McGinley, raise their hands in victory Tuesday night at the Lincoln Hilton. Nov. 2, 1982. Library photo.
kerrey 137.jpg
William F. Buckley interviews Gov. Bob Kerrey before studio audience during taping of 'Firing Line' at Nebraska ETV Center. April 19, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 138.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) is accompanied by movie actress Debra Winger during a public appearance in Omaha. Kerrey spoke at the dedication of the Omaha Community Corrections Center. Kerrey and Winger have been dating for over two years. (AP) Jul. 1985. Library photo.
kerrey 139.jpg
Bob Kerrey, Gov-elect. Dec. 1982. Library photo.
kerrey 140.jpg
Democratic presidential aspirant Bob Kerrey and his sister, Jessie, are pictured in the academic section of the Lincoln (Nebraska) Northeasy High School 1961 yearbook. Although he weighed only 152 pounds and suffered from asthma, he still lettered in football and ran track. (AP) Library photo.
Kerrey
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) welcomes professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to Nebraska in 1986 at Omaha's Civic Auditorium. Kerrey was among more than 11,000 "Hulkamania" fans who turned out to see "King Kong" Bundy, "Mad Dog" Vachon and others at an all-star night of wrestling.
Kerrey Presser, 11.1.2012
Democratic candidate Bob Kerrey smiles as former Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel endorses his candidacy for U.S. Senate in front of the media and supporters on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, at the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln.
Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey
Former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey at the Kimball Recital Hall on Oct. 9, 2008.
Bob Kerrey
Bob Kerrey smiles at the audience during his final Senate debate with Deb Fischer, broadcast live from the NET Studios in Lincoln, Oct. 1, 2012.
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
U.S. Senate candidates, Republican Deb Fischer (left) and Democrat Bob Kerrey hold their second debate in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 28, 2012.
Farm Aid III
Bob Kerrey, Lana Nelson, Mike Minkler and Jody Fisher at Farm Aid III.
Kerry at Madonna
Rick Haith (right), a recreation therapist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, demonstrates the ParaGolfer to Medal of Honor recipients Mike Thornton (left) and US Senate candidate Bob Kerrey (second from right) as hospital president Marsha Lommel looks on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. A former patient at the hospital, Haith was inspired by his experience at the hospital to become a recreation therapist.
Kerrey Fischer debate
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey (right) responds to a question during the U.S. Senate debate with State Sen. Deb Fischer (foreground) on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Kerry at Madonna
Susan Fager (left), director of the Communication Center at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, gives a demonstration of the AccuPoint head tracker to U.S. Senate candidate Bob Kerrey (right) as his friend and fellow Medal of Honor recipient Mike Thornton looks on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012.
Bob Kerrey debate
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey gestures during his final statement in the Senate debate with State Sen. Deb Fischer on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Bob Kerrey debate
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey answers a question during the U.S. Senate debate with Deb Fischer on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Bob Kerrey
Bob Kerrey.
Bob Kerrey
Democratic senate candidate Bob Kerrey campaigns at a July fourth parade in Omaha Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Bob Kerrey
Democratic senate candidate Bob Kerrey campaigns at a July fourth parade in Omaha Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Bob Kerrey
Democratic Senate candidate Bob Kerrey campaigns at a July Fourth parade in Omaha, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. Kerrey is running against Republican Deb Fischer. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Bob Kerrey
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Bob Kerrey speaks on the subject of health care at a news conference in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, July 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Bob Kerrey, Sarah Paley, Henry Kerrey
Democratic senate candidate Bob Kerrey, his son, Henry, and wife, Sarah Paley, tour the Benson neighborhood in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Kerrey is running for the U.S. senate seat vacated by democrat Ben Nelson, and will face the winner in the republican primary election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer (left) and Democratic candidate Bob Kerrey shake hands during a chance encounter at a Fourth of July parade in Omaha on Wednesday, July 4, 2012. The two are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Ben Nelson. (NATI HARNIK/Associated Press file photo)
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer (left) and Democratic Senate candidate Bob Kerrey smile at each other during a chance encounter at a July Fourth parade in Omaha Wednesday, July 4, 2012.
Kerrey nationwide GOP Senate
Democratic Senate candidate and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey answers a reporter's question during a press conference at a Duncan Aviation hangar in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 16, 2012. While circumstances have played into Democrats' hands elsewhere in the country, Bob Kerrey might face a more difficult comeback with the primary victory of GOP candidate Deb Fischer. (ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star)
BOB KERREY
Democratic senate candidate Bob Kerrey greets supporters at his victory party in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Kerrey, who is running for the U.S. senate seat vacated by democrat Ben Nelson, will face the winner in the republican primary election. (AP Photo/The Omaha World-Herald/Matt Miller) MAGS OUT TV OUT
Election Day, 5.15.12
Democratic Senate candidate Bob Kerrey (right) campaigns in Omaha Tuesday, May 15, 2012. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Election Day, 5.15.12
Bob Kerrey tours the Benson neighborhood in Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, May 15, 2012. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Election Day, 5.15.12
Democratic Senate candidate Bob Kerrey stops to chat with John Johnson (left) and Jennifer Brittan, both of Omaha, while touring the Benson neighborhood in Omaha Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Kerrey, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by democrat Ben Nelson, will face the winner in the Republican primary. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
Bob Kerrey
Bob Kerrey talks on the phone after deciding to enter the 2012 Senate race on Feb. 29, 2012. (JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star file photo)
Bob Kerrey
Bob Kerrey talks on his cell phone at the downtown Hilton in Omaha after deciding to enter the 2012 Senate race on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012. (JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star)
