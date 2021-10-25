Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group

A key figure in the indictment of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for allegedly lying to federal investigators has resigned his position with a Washington, D.C.-based Christian group.
Toufic Baaklini, who resigned on Sunday, had served as president and a board member for several years for In Defense of Christians, an organization that fights persecution of Christians in the Middle East.
Baaklini told federal investigators that in January 2016, he was given $30,000 by Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire now living in Paris, for distribution as political contributions to Fortenberry. Baaklini said he gave the money to a California man who was hosting a fundraiser for Fortenberry at a Los Angeles restaurant. A group of people — with five of the donors having the last name Ayoub — were recruited to eventually donate the money.
It is illegal for foreigners to contribute to American political campaigns, including through third parties, a practice known as "conduit" contributions.
Fortenberry ran into Baaklini in Washington sometime after the fundraiser, according to federal court documents, and asked him something to the effect of: “Do you think anything was wrong with the fundraiser?”
Baaklini replied by falsely saying “no” and then asked why. Fortenberry reportedly responded “because it all came from the same family.”
Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has said he was "misled" by federal investigators and didn't recall all of the details of a 2018 phone call in which federal prosecutors said he was told the donations were illegal. After two interviews with FBI investigators in 2019, Fortenberry gave the $30,000 to two charities.
Several phone calls and messages to Baaklini over the past week by the World-Herald have gone unanswered.
Chagoury and Baaklini admitted making illegal campaign contributions to Fortenberry and three other politicians, including former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry of Omaha and the 2012 presidential campaign of Mitt Romney. Chagoury and Baaklini agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation and paid fines of $1.8 million and $90,000, respectively.
Baaklini, who was born in Lebanon, had given campaign donations to more than a dozen Republican candidates for office in recent years, according to federal campaign reports.
In Defense of Christians, in a press release on Sunday, thanked Baaklini for his service, adding that any campaign contributions made by, or through, Baaklini were in his "personal capacity."
Photos: Jeff Fortenberry through the years
Jeff Fortenberry
Memorial Day
Osborne in congress
RB12081602.jpg
wl04110203
Czech ambassador
Ben Sasse
Memorial Day
Fortenberry in France
Pilger tornado damage
Prange Funeral
Jeff Fortenberry, Columbus
Jeff Fortenberry
fortenberry
Jeff Fortenberry at military recruitment center
Offutt Air Force Base Task Force
Election 2016: Republican Party
Yazidi Cultural Center
Fortenberry
Fortenberry Meets with Malawi's Ambassador
Fortenberry Town Hall
Fortenberry Town Hall
Fortenberry 79
James Terry
Fortenberry town Hall
Jeff Fortenberry campaign sign vandalism
Election 2018 Nebraska Republicans
Senator Deb Fischer wins re-election
The 2019 Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fortenberry town hall 2
Legislative Summit Nebraska
CHIEF STANDING BEAR
Fortenberry
Jeff Fortenberry and Pete Ricketts
Lincoln South Beltway event
20201028_new_trump_ar25
GOP Election Party, 11.3
GOP Election Party, 11.3
Walk for Life 1.16
Republicans Election Day, 5.4
Fortenberry Kadhimi
Jeff Fortenberry at Mexico border
Watch now: Fortenberry overlooks the Rio Grande near the border
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty and will go to trial on Dec. 14 on federal charges that he lied to the FBI and concealed information about illegal campaign contributions that he accepted from foreign sources in 2016.
Safi Rauf, who immigrated from a refugee camp in Pakistan in 2010, formed a Nebraska corporation, “Human First,” to aid efforts in evacuating those trapped in Afghanistan. So far, Human First has helped evacuate 6,700 people.
“We sat in those helicopters for quite a few hours. It was cold. We heard every Joe Biden story he’d ever told in his life,” Chuck Hagel said. The interpreter who helped the senators escape made it out of Afghanistan earlier this month.
J.L. Spray, a Lincoln attorney and GOP national committeeman, said that such allegations would be "very out of character" for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District since 2005.
Nebraska has 50,000 job openings and a great quality of life, Ricketts said, and it's time to "tell the world our story" with a campaign that will initially target the Kansas City, Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis media markets.