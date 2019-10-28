Police, fire, emergency medical services, search, rescue and other first responders join Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bayens on Monday to mark First Responder Appreciation Day. Before signing a proclamation, Reynolds called Iowa’s professional and volunteer emergency responders “real-life superheroes” who protect and serve Iowans in times of need. After the event, the governor told reporters there are communities in rural Iowa that face a shortage of volunteer first responders. She said she hoped officials she has appointed to direct her Empower Rural Iowa Initiative look at ways to address that shortage.
A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019:
RAISING LEGAL TOBACCO AGE MAY BE CONSIDERED: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Monday she would be open to a legislative proposal to raise the age for buying and possessing products that contain nicotine from 18 to 21 as a way to address vaping-related health issues among young people.
A proposal to raise the legal age on tobacco and electronic smoking and vaping products got some attention during the 2019 legislative session but was not approved.
“I think that would be maybe something that might help, moving forward,” said Reynolds, who reiterated that she has ruled out issuing an executive order that would restrict or ban certain electronic cigarette sales.
“We’re going to continue to raise awareness both in our schools and our universities and just in the public in general,” she said.
REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO PELOSI: Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is encouraged by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments about prospects for the House passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, but now it’s time to just get it done.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
“She’s been saying that for quite some time. I hope that’s true,” Reynolds told reporters Monday.
At a Democratic gathering Saturday, Pelosi said she thinks the House is “on a path to yes” in ratifying a new USMCA as long as the terms of the deal are enforceable and beneficial to American interests rather than just a political “PR thing.”
Many farm and commodity interests in Iowa, Republican and Democratic elected officials and others have pressured Congress to take up the trade deal yet this year to keep it from getting entangled in next year’s presidential-year election politics.
“I think everyone believes that it will pass if the speaker just lets it go to the floor for a vote, and it’s past time for that to happen. The sooner the better,” Reynolds said.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.