While debate continues about running a streetcar line from downtown Omaha west to 42nd Street, one Omaha lawmaker pitched a plan Friday to add a second line going north to Eppley Airfield.

Sen. Justin Wayne outlined a vision for a North Omaha line at a hearing before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. He introduced LB477 to put $100 million of state funds into the proposal.

Wayne said the proposed new line would spur economic development, bring jobs and support affordable housing in some of the city's poorest areas. He said it could transport workers and provide air travelers with a way to get downtown.

Under his plan, the North Omaha streetcar would run north from Farnam Street along 19th Street/Florence Boulevard for about a mile, then jog east to 16th Street and continue north. At Fort Street, it would turn and head east to the airport.

The line would pass the $60 million airport business park that is in the works, using American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Wayne got funding for the park last year, after touting its potential as a major employment center for North Omaha.

On Friday, he said the North Omaha streetcar line would rely on the same type of tax-increment financing that city officials have proposed using for the east-west line.

Tax-increment financing uses the increase in property tax revenues created by a development to help pay for that development, such as by paying for associated infrastructure.

Supporters of the original streetcar plan have argued that the financing method can pay for the streetcar and associated development. Wayne said he is working on legislation that would allow it to pay for construction of affordable housing along the streetcar line as well.

Steve Jensen and Jacquelyn Morrison, who work in Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office, both spoke in support of Wayne's proposal.

Jensen said streetcars spur investment in developed urban cores because they decrease the need for parking. That, in turn, means development projects can be done at less cost. He also argued that a streetcar would increase property values along its route.

Morrison said that the increased development can help fund schools and other local needs. Local governments see increased tax revenues when the tax-increment financing period ends.

Stephen Osberg, speaking for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, also backed the proposal. He said a North Omaha line fits within the chamber's transportation and urban core strategies, which call for providing better access to jobs.

No one appeared in opposition to LB477. The bill does not specify the source of the $100 million. The state is projected to have more than $2.3 billion in its cash reserve fund after the current fiscal year ends June 30.

The original streetcar’s planned route runs east along Harney Street, then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

If all goes as planned, the first streetcar vehicles would be delivered to Omaha in July 2025. The streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

