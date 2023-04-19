Efforts to carry out a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID appear to have hit an impasse in the Legislature.

Weeks of discussions and legal analysis have resulted in dueling implementation proposals and a pronouncement by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, that he wants to get something advanced to the full Legislature this week.

“One of the two (proposals) needs to move forward,” he told committee members Monday, adding, “If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right so there’s not pain later.”

The issue stems from a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly last year requiring voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who led the successful ballot initiative for voter ID, introduced one implementation proposal as Legislative Bill 535 this year.

At the bill’s February public hearing, she offered a major rewrite — one that would have required, among other things, that notaries sign mail-in ballots and voters present ID documents that prove their citizenship.

Last week, Slama offered a second major rewrite to the committee. This one would retain the requirement for voters to show ID documents that prove citizenship and require the secretary of state to verify the citizenship of registered voters. The proposal would have witnesses, instead of notaries, sign mail-in ballot envelopes attesting that they had verified the voter’s identity.

The other proposal was developed by Brewer, working with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office and other committee members.

Under his amendment to LB535, a wider range of photo documents would be accepted to prove identity, including expired documents. People casting mail-in ballots would have to provide a Nebraska driver’s license or state ID card number or a copy of an accepted document.

Brewer’s proposal would provide exceptions from the ID provision for voters who could show “a reasonable impediment” to showing photo ID. Such impediments could include a religious objection to being photographed, a lost or stolen ID, a disability or illness or an inability to get a birth certificate or other documents needed to get an ID.

Both proposals allow people to get free state identification cards for voting purposes and to get free copies of state birth certificates, if needed to obtain a state ID card.

Slama has refused to accept Brewer’s proposal, calling it unconstitutional because it would allow people to vote without photo ID. Her latest proposal includes an exception only for people with a “sincerely held religious belief” against being photographed.

“There’s exceptions you can drive a Mack truck through,” she said of the Brewer amendment.

But Brewer said lawmakers should stick to the narrow goal of implementing voter ID and not get involved with other issues, such as verifying citizenship or changing who can vote early or by mail.

He said the Legislature needs to be mindful of court rulings from other states that provide guidance on what can pass muster under the U.S. Constitution. He also took issue with Slama’s list of acceptable documents, noting that documents can still prove identity even if expired.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista has asked Slama and Brewer to meet with him late Tuesday night in a bid to resolve the standoff.

Brewer’s plan had been to use LB535 as the vehicle for voter ID legislation, and the bill was named a committee priority. But Slama, as the bill’s introducer, could withdraw LB535 if the committee advances it with an amendment she opposes. Another option would be to gut another bill and use that as the vehicle for the committee’s proposal.

Either way, time is running out for lawmakers to deal with voter ID. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha has mounted an ongoing filibuster this session in hopes of killing a bill that would ban care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgery.

Postponing legislative action until next year would make it almost impossible to implement voter ID in time for the May primary.

Despite the strong support for voter ID, Nebraska has not had widespread issues with its elections.

Ahead of last November’s election, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen acknowledged that the state has not had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they could vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID.