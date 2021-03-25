Lawmakers give first round OK to bill expanding lottery-funded education programs

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who supported Murman’s bill, as well as previous iterations introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, encouraged senators to find common ground on the amendment.

“I want there to be a compromise,” Linehan said. “I don’t think the sides are as far apart as they maybe think they are.”

But Murman’s effort was criticized by other senators on Wednesday, including Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who called it “a bald-faced attempt to pull a fast one” by trying to attach a stalled bill (LB673) onto a priority bill over the wishes of the Education Committee.

Just before the noon recess, Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld asked Speaker Mike Hilgers for a point of order, arguing the amendment was “substantially similar” to Murman’s bill, which was voted down by the Education Committee on a 5-3 vote in an emergency executive session earlier Wednesday.

Ruling it substantially similar to a bill that had been postponed indefinitely would raise the bar on the number of votes needed for the amendment to be adopted onto the bill from 25 to 30, under the rules of the Legislature set earlier this year.