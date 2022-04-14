Lawmakers pass child welfare changes, teacher incentives, tax break on tampons

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers voted Wednesday to repeal a law allowing private contractors to manage child abuse and neglect cases in the Omaha area, ending a troubled 12-year experiment in child welfare.

LB1173, passed on a 46-0 vote, was one of several measures given final approval on the next-to-last day of the session.

Lawmakers will meet next Wednesday to wrap up their work. The delay gives them a chance to override any potential vetoes issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has until Tuesday to sign or veto bills passed on Wednesday.

The Health and Human Services Committee introduced LB1173 based on recommendations from a special legislative committee that investigated the state’s problematic contract with the Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries last year.

State officials have since terminated the St. Francis contract and are transferring cases back to state employees.

The investigative committee and a consultant both concluded that Nebraska should go back to having state workers oversee the child welfare cases. The consultant said 12 years of case management privatization, including 10 under a Nebraska-based nonprofit, had yielded no particular benefits when it came to quality, innovation or cost and added to instability and disruptions in care.

LB1173 also requires the three branches of state government to come together, along with others involved in child welfare, to work toward a shared strategic direction for child welfare in Nebraska.

Some of the other bills passed on Wednesday include:

Developmental disabilities. Nebraska would provide new family support services to as many as 850 children with developmental disabilities under LB376, which passed 42-0.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha introduced the bill in hopes of keeping children from needing state-funded group homes or institutional care in the future. The services would be provided under a three-year Medicaid waiver. The bill also would allow some children to qualify for Medicaid despite their parents’ income.

Casinos. New horse racetracks and attached casinos would be put on hold under LB876, which passed 38-3. New developments would be delayed until after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission completes studies of the horse racing market, the casino gambling market and the socio-economic impact of tracks and casinos. That must be completed by Jan. 1, 2025.

The delay would, in turn, restrict the number of casinos that could be built in the state. Voters approved a trio of ballot measures in 2020 that legalized casino gambling in Nebraska but only at licensed horse racetracks.

Feminine hygiene tax. Nebraska would no longer have a sales tax on feminine hygiene products, such as tampons, under LB984, which passed 45-0. The bill also requires that state detention centers, including jails and prisons, provide free feminine hygiene products to female prisoners upon request.

Teacher incentives. Teachers with proven financial need could receive up to $5,000 a year for up to five years through the Teach in Nebraska Today Program, created through LB1218, which passed 46-0. The bill would also provide teachers in training with up to $1,000 of student loan forgiveness after they complete a specialized teaching program, known as Attracting Excellence to Teaching.

Additionally, LB1218 would ease requirements around the basic skills test that prospective teachers must take before getting hired. New teachers would be required to pass a basic skills test — the Praxis test — before they receive their teacher certification. Currently, they are required to pass the test halfway through their college education before they can enter teacher college.

Inmate health. The state would have to help people about to be released from state prisons or county jails apply for Medicaid coverage under LB921, introduced by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha and passed 46-0. Applications would have to be submitted at least 45 days before an inmate's release, so the inmate could continue with medications and treatment for mental health and other issues once back in the community.

Stolen valor. People could be charged with "criminal impersonation by stolen valor" under LB922, which passed 43-1. The measure was introduced by Lathrop and amended to include several other bills.

The new offense would apply to people who try to pass themselves off as active military members or veterans with the intent to deceive or harm someone or get a financial benefit. It also would apply to people who falsely claim to have a military medal or honor in order to gain something of value.

