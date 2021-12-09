Lawmakers restoring mother's room in Nebraska Capitol with limits

The Nebraska Legislature will once again provide a specially outfitted room for the use of pregnant and nursing mothers under a policy adopted Wednesday.

The room, which had been turned into an office over the summer, will be restored before the new legislative session starts Jan. 5.

But the policy, approved 5-2 by the Legislature's Executive Board, means the space will only be available for state senators and legislative staff, and access will be limited outside of normal business hours.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who fought to get the room initially and then fought to get it back, said she was happy it would be available again but unhappy it would be limited to people with connections to the Legislature. She also objected to plans to let the Legislature's volunteer "doctor of the day" do consultations in the room.

"It's extremely disappointing that they altered the intention and purpose of the room for arbitrary reasons," she said.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, the board chairman, acknowledged that not everyone was satisfied with the limits. He said lawmakers could amend the policy later, after more senators get a chance to digest the situation.

"This is probably not a perfect policy," Hughes said. "We just need to get this done so we can get the mother's room back in service as soon as possible."

He defended the limits, saying that others in the Capitol, including members of the public, can use a specially designed "pod" installed at the back of a room housing photocopiers on the Capitol's first floor.

A key to the mother's room will be available in the Clerk of the Legislature's office during business hours and Capitol Security could open the room for staff working after-hours, Venango said.

As for sharing space with the "doctor of the day," he said that would only be during legislative sessions and only for a year or two while a major Capitol renovation makes their regular consultation area unavailable. The doctors, who are volunteers lined up by the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, would only use the room if it was unoccupied.

Controversy arose in September, when Cavanaugh learned that the mother's room had been made into a private office for a legislative staffer, who lost his previous office because of the renovation project.

The renovation includes replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and refurbishing of windows and offices. Work is being done on about 25% of the Capitol at any one time. Each segment takes months to complete and requires major and repeated reshuffling of offices.

In the fall, Hughes said the loss of the mother's room was temporary and the room had been little used.

But Cavanaugh and others said that losing the room was "disrespectful" to women and sent a message that they were not valued. She had an infant son when she started in the Legislature.

After her experiences trying to find spaces to breastfeed or to pump breast milk, she introduced a bill calling for creation of a mother's room.

The bill did not pass, but key lawmakers worked with her to get a room. When the Legislature did not appropriate money to renovate the room, she successfully sought private donations to get a sink installed and buy furniture. The nursing pod available to the public does not have water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0