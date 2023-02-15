DES MOINES — A proposal to fix a state error in property assessments that will leave cities, counties and other local governments with a budget shortfall is headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after House lawmakers passed the bill out of the chamber Wednesday.

The bill, Senate File 181, means Iowa property owners would be off the hook for about $130 million in taxes they would have otherwise paid under an erroneous assessment formula, but local governments would lose that amount, as well, from budgets they are in the process of planning.

Changes to property tax law in 2013 and 2021 changed multi-residential properties, like apartment complexes, to be taxed at the same rate as all residential properties.

But that meant the Iowa Department of Revenue included multi-residential properties with other residential properties when calculating the “rollback rate” last year, an adjustment that limits the growth of property assessments, resulting in a higher overall percentage for residential properties, which led to higher tax bills and higher revenue for local governments.

Local government administrators have urged lawmakers, as the bill moved through the legislative process, to delay the fix or make up the shortfalls with state reserve funds so they can avoid scrambling to cut their budgets to fit the loss in revenue.

The proposal passed the House with mostly bipartisan support, 86-13. It passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 1, making it eligible for Reynolds’ signature.

Democrats proposed an amendment that would have shored up the lost funds using the taxpayer relief fund, which held a little over $1 billion as of last fall. The amendment failed a vote along party lines.

“This amendment is made to protect Iowa taxpayers, and what a better way to protect Iowa taxpayers than using the Iowa taxpayer trust fund to cover a mistake that was not local governments’ fault,” said Rep. Dave Jacoby, a Democrat from Coralville.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, said the bill had to be passed quickly to prevent the tax increase from going into effect, and the amendment would delay that process.

Kaufmann said the bill does not mean budgets have to be cut. He pointed to the fact that cities have cash reserves they can tap to make up for the shortfalls, and he compared the change to the government revising its revenue estimates lower than they initially expected.

“There will not be one dime cut from public safety due to this legislation,” Kaufmann said. “And if someone does choose to do that, that’s a local decision, it’s a poor local decision, and I don’t think that’s actually going to happen.”

Still, Jacoby and some Democrats cited messages from local government officials who said they would have to cut employee positions and other services from their planned budgets to fit the change.

“What disappoints me the most is that we had a solution that Representative Jacoby offered that would have solved the problem in front of us and also put the burden on our cities and taxpayers,” said Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, who voted for the amendment and the final bill. “And I cannot for the life of me understand why we chose to do that.”