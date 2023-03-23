Supporters of a bill that would ban most gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under the age of 19 voted to end a filibuster and advance the proposal to second-round consideration on Thursday.

At the end of eight hours of emotional and often personal floor speeches spread across three days, the bill (LB574) from Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha was backed by 33 lawmakers – the minimum needed – and a vote was forced just before noon.

Kauth, who made the bill prohibiting doctors from providing transgender youth puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries her priority this year, said assurances of a compromise amendment helped win the support needed to end the filibuster.

“I’m very pleased,” Kauth said after the Legislature adjourned Thursday. “We’ll get it on select (the second round of voting) and get that amendment on.”

A total of 30 senators — all Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, as well as Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, a registered Democrat — ultimately voted to advance the bill to the second of three rounds of voting.

Three senators who voted for cloture did not vote to advance the bill: Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward and Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha. All three are registered Republicans.

Brandt and Hughes, who both abstained from advancing the bill, said they agreed to vote for cloture in order to consider the amendment being negotiated by Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte that would remove the provisions banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy from the bill.

Jacobson’s amendment would keep the prohibition on gender-affirming surgeries in the bill, however, which several senators who spoke in support of the bill this week said they would back.

“We’ve got a plan to get to the amendment on select file,” Brandt said. “There was no way we could get to it on this round.”

Hughes said she would support the bill if the amendment was adopted, but was leaning toward opposing it if it failed.

“We know kids’ brains aren’t done growing until they are older, 25 (years old) even,” said Hughes, a first-year senator. “For me, there’s a hard line at surgery; there’s more shades of gray with hormone treatments and puberty blockers.”

Armendariz, after voting in support of cloture, voted against advancing the bill.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the first-year senator said she has always supported “waiting until a child’s brain is fully developed to make permanent decisions about changing their bodies,” but supporting every family’s right to make their own decisions.

“I would like to limit government involvement wherever I can, as I understand how this affects freedom and free markets,” Armendariz wrote. “Government involvement should be exercised with restraint.”

Whether or not the proposed amendment comes up for consideration remains to be seen, however.

During Thursday’s floor debate, senators renewed their pledge to filibuster the backlog of bills waiting to be considered over the remaining 40 days of the 90-day session. To date, only a handful of bills have moved to the second round of voting, while none have come up for a final reading.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who drew national attention for her efforts to delay the Legislature’s progress over the last month, warned senators against basing their cloture votes on the notion they would get to consider the proposed amendment.

“The people saying they are voting for this for the amendment – the amendment is not happening,” she said.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who on Wednesday shared that the bill would directly affect her 12-year-old son Ash, who came out as trans a little more than a year ago, said she considered the cloture vote “the final vote” of the session.

Along with Cavanaugh and Sen. Jen Day of Gretna, Hunt said she intends to bring the work of the Legislature to a crawl – even on bills she supports.

Over the course of more than two hours, opponents of LB574 filed priority motions that allowed them to jump to the front of the speaking queue, take up roughly 10 minutes of time, and then withdraw the motion before the next senator repeated the tactic.

The strategy, which is within the rules of the Legislature, effectively kept supporters from speaking on Thursday.

When they were at the mic, opponents to the bill made their final pleas with their colleagues to block the bill from advancing.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who voted against LB574 in the Health and Human Services Committee, spoke about the depression her son went into after he returned from a tour in Afghanistan and how it left her feeling helpless as a mother in a moving speech that brought several senators to tears.

Walz said she heard the same despair from parents who wanted to help their children seek gender-affirming care or help for their gender dysphoria from medical professionals during a committee hearing on the bill in February. She said her own experience made their testimony resonate with her.

“This is way beyond my capacity, it’s way beyond my control, and it’s not a decision that I should make,” she said. “I don’t think this is our job, colleagues.”

Day read an email from a Lincoln psychologist shared with all 49 senators that said the number of calls to a crisis line from transgender youth in Nebraska had begun to spike in recent days, spurred on by “watching their elected leaders debate their humanity on TV.”

She and others said they feared transgender youth would harm themselves if the bill passed, and told supporters to keep that in mind as they considered their stance.

“I want you all to go into the Rotunda and look into the eyes of parents and tell them you are voting for this bill that will potentially kill their child,” Day said.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad urged senators to “save the session” and allow bills dealing with workforce development, public school funding and other issues deemed important, by voting against cloture.

“Any one of you could have a Profile in Courage moment today,” Conrad told the Legislature.

Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, who was the last senator to speak, said he wished he could do more to change the conversation around transgender youth in the legislative chamber, but urged LGBTQ youth to keep their heads up moving forward.

“Regardless of what happens today, heads up, chins up,” said Fredrickson, who is gay. “We’re survivors. Me, standing in this room, is proof of that.”

After LB574 advanced and the Legislature adjourned on Thursday, Hunt repeated her prognostication of the remaining work ahead of lawmakers and said she would not work with any senators who voted for cloture.

“This session is over,” she said.