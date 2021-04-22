Legislature advances police reform bill, looks for compromise on issues concerning rural senators

LB51 also creates a public database of law enforcement officers convicted of a crime or who resign as the result of an investigation into their conduct, which Lathrop said "stops bad cops from hopping from one job to the next."

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who earlier this week said he was concerned the bill prohibited small departments from hiring reserve officers — who help out with everything from courthouse security to helping park cars at the county fair — said he would not filibuster the bill as he and Lathrop worked out a compromise.

But Brewer, joined by other senators from largely rural districts, said he remained concerned that the increased training requirements could strain police departments and sheriff's offices in rural areas, many of which have only a handful of employees.

"Most of the departments are on skeleton crews because it's so hard to hire with what they pay in western Nebraska," he said.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte asked if it was possible to spread the training out over multiple years rather than require it all at once.