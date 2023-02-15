The Legislature on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Jim Macy to continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on a 38-0 vote, ending a brief filibuster by opponents who said he failed to act decisively in the wake of the environmental catastrophe at the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue led opposition to the confirmation vote, delaying the decision for a day and generally dividing the nonpartisan Legislature into support from senators who are registered Republicans and opposition from senators who are registered as Democrats.
Republican Gov. Jim Pillen nominated Macy to continue to serve as environmental director.
After a motion to reconsider Monday's unsuccessful vote to return the decision to the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee for consideration failed 33-10, opponents chose to record themselves as "not voting" on Tuesday's 38-0 vote that ultimately confirmed the reappointment.
Sen. Bruce Bostleman of Brainard, chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, noted that Macy's nomination had been recommended by a 7-0 committee vote following a hearing that resulted in no opposition testimony.
Blood had argued that Macy should have taken prompt action to shut the plant down before its use of pesticide-coated seed further polluted the environment and more Nebraskans became "collateral damage."
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy came open with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Thursday. On Friday, Day introduced a bill that would eliminate life sentences for juveniles.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Thursday. Both were sworn in during ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the rotunda to the West Chamber to be sworn in on Thursday at Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Wednesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears their legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the new Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during Wednesday's election of the Education Committee chair. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Tuesday at the Capitol. The new session begins Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senator Jana Hughes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
