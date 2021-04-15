Legislature jump-starts child welfare services investigation

The early start will take advantage of knowledge and experience already acquired by members of the Health and Human Services Committee, he said.

Arch said the probe into child welfare services provided by Saint Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, within the Omaha area, along with the state's contract, which originally appeared to have been substantially underbid, will begin with "a serious sense of urgency (due to) deficiencies in performance."

The inclusion of Cavanaugh in the process ended a lengthy standoff in the Legislature during which she engaged in a filibuster of state budget bills, tying up floor action for a time.

Cavanaugh's exclusion from the special committee named by the executive board was somewhat startling in view of the fact that she had launched the process. A number of subsequent efforts to change that committee's composition were blocked.