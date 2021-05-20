Legislature overcomes rancor to give final approval to several bills

LB639, introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Omaha and passed 44-3, would require that all public and private schools have someone on staff able to respond to students suffering seizures. It also would require an hour of training about seizures for school staff.

* Meat and poultry. Consumers could buy shares of an animal or a herd directly from a farmer or rancher and get part of the meat when the animal is slaughtered under LB324, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and passed on a 48-0 vote.

Animals sold this way could be processed at a custom butcher shop and be exempt from the federal meat inspections required for meat sold at retail. The bill also would set up a grant program to help small processing plants, with fewer than 25 employees, expand or improve their facilities.

* Unemployment. Nebraskans forced to quit a job to care for a seriously ill family member could get unemployment benefits under LB 260, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha and passed on a 33-11 vote.