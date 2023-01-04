Legislature punts fight over secret ballots for committee votes to later in the session

The anticipated fight over the rules outlining how the Legislature chooses its leaders never materialized on Wednesday.

State senators adopted the rules of the last legislative session on Day 1 of the 2023 session, which will guide the proceedings until lawmakers can consider and vote on permanent rules later this month.

That kept in place – at least temporarily – the method of choosing committee chairs by secret ballot, the standard in the Legislature for 50 years.

Nearly two dozen state senators have signed a pledge promising to end that practice moving forward, however, which has raised concerns from current and former lawmakers that doing so would irreparably harm Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan legislative body.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who was elected Speaker of the Legislature by acclamation, said lawmakers determined it would be best to have that debate once, rather than bring the session to a crawl twice.

“There wasn’t a conversation to tamp it down, it was a question of whether you do it now or you do it on permanent rules,” Arch said. “If you do it here, you do it twice. There were discussions about where is the best place to do it, and I think the permanent (rules) is the best place.”

Just what ending the current practice of choosing leaders by secret ballot will look like and if it ultimately can pass the Legislature – even with a majority likely to support it – is unclear.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who was elected over Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh to lead the Rules Committee in one of just three contested races this year, said he will ask senators to bring their proposals forward by the end of the week.

The Rules Committee will likely begin meeting next week and quickly schedule public hearings, Erdman said, with the goal of meeting a Jan. 20 deadline to have permanent rules in place set by Arch.

As a signer of the pledge started by the Nebraska First political action committee founded by Charles Herbster, a Falls City businessman who lost the GOP gubernatorial primary to Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Erdman said he believes requiring senators to record their vote for leadership positions will bolster integrity in the Legislature.

“In the past, there have been people who have said ‘I’m voting for you’ and then changed their mind, and you never know who they were,” Erdman said.

That happened to former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, Erdman said. Groene believed he had 27 votes to win a contested race in 2021 to become chairman of the Education Committee, but lost 25-23 to Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont on a second round of voting.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad, who returned to the Legislature after previously being term-limited, said in an interview before the session the secret ballot allows senators to choose the best person to lead a committee rather than follow the lead of political party bosses.

Giving senators room to work in a nonpartisan way centers their decisions on what would be best for the people of Nebraska, she added.

“I think it would be a mistake to let a failed gubernatorial candidate upend our state government,” Conrad said, “and I think it’s really important that people think about these issues carefully when they transition from the campaign trail to a role of governance.”

Erdman pointed out on Wednesday that an open vote likely wouldn't have changed the outcomes of the contested races in the Legislature.

In the race to lead the Education Committee, Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil unseated Walz on a 32-17 vote that likely followed party lines. There are 32 registered Republicans and 17 registered Democrats in the Legislature this year.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist was elected chairwoman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on the first ballot, securing 29 votes to win over Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus. All three are Republicans.

And Erdman secured 33 votes to become chairman of the Rules Committee over Cavanaugh, a Democrat.

The three contested races for committee leadership positions decided on Wednesday mark the lowest number since 2011, when just two races were decided by secret ballot.

There have been as many as eight contested races in 2017, and 11 in 1995, according to records kept by the Legislature.

Should a change ending the secret ballot procedure for electing leadership be in the package of rules changes advanced by the Rules Committee, it’s not clear that it would have the support to pass.

Like legislative bills, changes to the rules can be opposed by a filibuster.

But unlike bills, which require 33 votes to invoke cloture, there is no mechanism to shut off debate, which could extend the rules debate well into the 90-day session, chewing up precious time senators could be deliberating other legislation.

Erdman said he believes a stalemate can be avoided.

“We hope to get it done by the 12th day,” Erdman said. “We’ve got to make sure we have a commonsense approach to it so people understand what we’re trying to do and maybe reason with them or explain to them what the result will be.”

The Rules Committee will likely consider other minor changes that fix typos in the rules, or provide greater clarity moving forward.

For example, while the rules state that a bracket motion, which is often deployed during a filibuster, can be made at any point in discussion, the parliamentary procedure isn’t listed under the motions that can be made during individual rounds of debate.

Other rules changes could include combining the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, he added, where few bills are referenced, or creating a second Judiciary Committee that would lighten the workload of the existing committee.

Photos: Opening day of the 2023 Legislature Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Speaker John Arch