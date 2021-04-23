Legislature won't consider convention of the states

"We worked really hard to make sure it was 4-4 because a ton of voter suppression bills would be coming through that committee," she said, responding to a suggestion by Government Committee Chairman Tom Brewer of Gordon that membership on his committee "may have been designed to be deadlocked."

"This idea is bananas," Hunt said in describing the convention of the states proposal authored by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.

In a "highly radical" political atmosphere that is on "the brink of authoritarianism," Hunt said, "this would not go well for the American people."

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln led the attack on the proposal, suggesting there are "no guard rails and no guidelines" for such a convention and he said it could result in "dangerous consequences."

Such a convention "can write its own rules and set its own agenda," he said. "Does anybody think that's going to go well?"