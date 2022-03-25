Lieutenant governor says campaign committee did not violate law

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said Thursday that Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has been illegally raising campaign funds from a separate campaign committee in violation of a state law that he voted for when he was a state senator.

The law states that the lieutenant governor "shall not have a separate campaign committee," Morfeld said.

Responding from Israel, where he was on a trade mission, Foley said he carefully followed the "explicit guidance" provided by Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, on "how to comply with the law" in establishing his campaign committee.

The lieutenant governor is elected on the same ticket as the gubernatorial nominee of his political party.

"Foley continued to raise money every year since being elected lieutenant governor into the campaign committee," Morfeld said.

Foley renamed his campaign committee when he became a 2022 candidate for state auditor, Morfeld said. It had previously been titled "Foley For the People — Governor."

Morfeld urged Foley to "disgorge the funds illegally raised during his time as lieutenant governor in violation of statute."

Foley had been a candidate for governor in 2014, but subsequently was named as Republican gubernatorial nominee Pete Ricketts' running mate. He is running this year for state auditor and has endorsed Charles Herbster's bid for the Republican nomination for governor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0