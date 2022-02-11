Lincoln, Omaha water officials raise concerns about proposed new lake

Construction of a proposed new lake between Lincoln and Omaha bumped into questions Thursday about its potential impact on the water supply serving both cities, but Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln assured urban officials that the proposal would not proceed without completion of a study that can successfully eliminate those concerns.

The plan calls for $20 million to provide for lake planning and permitting that is designed, in part, to "answer those questions" before the state would consider construction of the lake, Hilgers said during a hearing before the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee.

The hearing on provisions of LB1023 — introduced by Hilgers to lay the groundwork for a potential public-private partnership that would be necessary to complete the water development initiatives proposed by the Legislature's so-called STAR WARS Committee — centered on enthusiastic supporting testimony on behalf of $86.7 million of improvements impacting Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake in northeastern Nebraska.

That includes $42.4 million for a lodge and event center and $41.5 million for marina improvements.

The plan also calls for improvements at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, including $34.3 million for marina investment.

Lincoln and Omaha water supply concerns were raised by officials from both cities in neutral testimony on the bill.

Further study is needed to "assure that Lincoln's water would not be impacted negatively," Elizabeth Elliott, director of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, said.

At the same time, she said, the city is aware of the lake's potential to provide "significant opportunities that would benefit our community."

Lincoln acquires its water supply through underground wells near Ashland and needs to be assured that flood conditions or other factors associated with the new lake would not impact Lincoln's current and future wells, Elliott said.

Rick Kubat, speaking for Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, said Platte River groundwater provides "just short of half of the state population's needs" in serving both Lincoln and metropolitan Omaha and the Legislature needs to "take a deep dive into any consequences (that the proposed lake might have) on water supply and infrastructure."

Hilgers agreed that "we need to answer those questions" before proceeding to construct the proposed 7-mile-long lake, which is viewed as a potential boon to recreation, economic development, tourism and enhanced lifestyle benefits.

The lake would be 4,000 acres in size, larger than Lake Okoboji in Iowa, a popular vacation and recreation destination for Nebraskans.

Once again, Hilgers emphasized that the project would not include any damming of the Platte River and would have no negative impact on Ashland.

The water projects could be "transformative" for Nebraska, he told the committee.

Speaking for the Nebraska Sierra Club, former state Sen. Al Davis testified in opposition to the package, suggesting that the proposed new lake raises "significant environmental issues" that may threaten habitat and wildlife while also posing flooding concerns.

It has the look of "a playground for wealthy Nebraskans," he said.

John Hansen of Lincoln, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, did not formally oppose the proposal, but said the lake could be "used for a lot of commercial development" and may be "environmentally suspect."

The committee is proposing $200 million in water development projects in current legislation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

