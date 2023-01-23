Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol

With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue.

A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and organized by the Women’s March on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, brought about 20 Nebraskans to the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday to advocate for a continuation of the protections that had been guaranteed by the nation’s highest court since 1973.

Gina Frank, the outreach director for the Nebraska Democratic Party, was one of the organizers for the event.

“Some people really do care about the baby that they see as being there, but at the end of the day, it’s not their body that has to go through pregnancy, it’s not their life that’s on the line,” Frank said. “We really have to keep our individual freedoms.”

One bill in the Legislature, which would have banned most abortions around six weeks after conception, failed last year after narrowly missing the 33 votes needed for passage with a 32-17 margin

Matt Person, another attendee at Sunday’s protest, is a registered Republican in Lincoln.

“The government should only be talking about one thing: the rights of the people involved, and a fetus does not have the rights a woman does,” Person said. “I think part of (the opposition to abortion) is an emotional rejection.”

He compared the polarization of the abortion issue along party lines to a similar trend in gun control advocacy, which has seen a disproportionate increase in support among Democratic politicians.

“That two-thirds is not being listened to,” Person said. “And certainly all of the elected officials seem to be taking the easy way out and just saying ‘OK, we’ll get rid of all abortions.'”

Lincoln's Autumn Langemeier, who doesn’t plan on having children, said she’s considering undergoing permanent sterilization treatment.

Langemeier sees the abortion debate as increasingly becoming an issue of other people imposing their personal values on other peoples’ private lives.

“It’s becoming, ‘This is my moral standard, and you need to follow it,’” Langemeier said. “I saw this really interesting comparison one time, that it’s like saying ‘My eating a doughnut is ruining your diet.’”

She also speculated on possible consequences of future abortion restrictions in the state beyond party lines.

“Restrictions like this also are probably not going to help with the brain drain and drain of youth that we’re seeing in Nebraska,” Langemeier said. “If you’re not interested in looking at this as a human rights issue, we can look at it as an economic issue.”