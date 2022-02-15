Lindstrom spent more on Super Bowl ads than other Nebraska governor candidates

Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor shelled out to hit the airwaves with 30-second ads during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but one showed up in more markets and spent more money than the others: state Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

These aren’t the national spots with NBC that cost millions, but they’re still drastically more expensive than a typical ad.

Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser and former Husker football player, spent $35,000 total to reach voters’ screens in markets that stretch from Omaha to Scottsbluff.

The most expensive of his 30-second spots cost the campaign $20,000 to air during the Super Bowl on WOWT in Omaha. A cost comparison: the Lindstrom campaign spent $500 for a 30-second spot that runs on Sunday evenings during NBC Nightly News on the same station, Federal Communications Commission records show.

“This year’s Super Bowl was an exceptional opportunity to highlight Sen. Lindstrom’s tax-cutting record and to introduce Nebraskans to his family,” said Tori Mahoney, Lindstrom’s campaign manager.

Charles Herbster, who heads multiple businesses based in Falls City and out of state, spent the second-most. A World-Herald analysis of FCC records found he bought just one 30-second spot in Omaha for $26,000.

University of Nebraska Regent and hog producer Jim Pillen of Columbus, also a former Husker player, bought more spots but focused on markets where ads cost less. A cool $16,900 bought his campaign 30-second pre-game spots and game-time spots in the Lincoln and North Platte markets.

It makes sense that these three candidates would be the biggest spenders during the big game as the race heats up: As of the end of 2021, Herbster, Lindstrom and Pillen had the deepest campaign coffers to dip into for costs like consultants and advertising. Pillen had raised a total of $5.4 million, including in-kind donations, Herbster raised $4.9 million and Lindstrom raised $1.6 million.

Also vying for the Republican nomination are former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour, and part-time educational adviser Michael Connely of York. Donna Nicole Carpenter and Lela McNinch, both of Lincoln, have also filed to run as Republicans with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is the only Democrat who has filed, and Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the only Libertarian.

The deadline for non-incumbents to file for office is March 1.

