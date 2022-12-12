Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90

As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency.

Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.

South Sioux City also is where Engel died Tuesday, at age 90, surrounded by his children.

“Pat lived a remarkable life, was a lifelong learner, and impacted so many,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He was a man of great faith and knew who he was and what he stood for. We thank him for the memories, for the fun, and for the love and for the lessons learned.”

Engel was born and grew up in South Sioux City, graduating from the local high school and, later, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After finishing college, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as an intelligence officer. In 1952, he married Donna Dee Smith, better known as Dee, and they had five children. They spent nearly 68 years together before she died last year.

The CIA offered him a job at about the time he was finishing up with the Air Force. But Engel chose to bring his young family back to Nebraska. In South Sioux City, he started a successful career as a State Farm insurance agent.

He also became involved in the community, serving on the South Sioux City school board and the board for St. Michael’s school. He went on to serve as a Dakota County commissioner and, in 1993, was appointed to the Legislature.

Engel won election to the Legislature four times before newly passed term limits ended his lawmaking career in 2009. In the Legislature, he was elected chairman of the Executive Board and was a member of the Appropriations Committee.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., served with Engel when she was in the Legislature. “I was deeply saddened to hear of Pat Engel’s passing,” she said in a prepared statement. “He was a dear friend and committed public servant who always had a twinkle in his eye and a heart as big as Nebraska.”

In his obituary, Engel’s family wrote that he maintained a sense of adventure throughout his life, including parachuting out of an airplane in his 80s.

“His personality, intelligence and ability to connect with every person he met with humor and compassion was legendary,” the family said.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City, followed by military graveside honors at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

