Longtime public servant Paul Hartnett dies at 94

Paul Hartnett, a former member of the Nebraska Legislature and the Bellevue school board, died Sunday at age 94.

Hartnett served on the school board from 1968 until 1984, when he was elected to the Legislature. He was re-elected four times in the 45th district and stepped down in 2004.

"Bellevue has lost a great statesman,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said in a statement. “I will miss Paul Hartnett dearly. Bellevue is a better place because of him.”

Harnett was raised in Hubbard, Nebraska. He graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, and he earned a doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A lifelong educator, Hartnett was a teacher, football coach, administrator in the Bellevue Public Schools and a professor at Creighton University. In addition to his other offices, he served on the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties and as a board member of the Bellevue Housing Authority.

Harnett will be remembered as the driving force behind the construction of the Kennedy Freeway through Bellevue and working to bring a national veterans cemetery to Sarpy County. His philanthropic activity was extensive, including providing college scholarships to high school students in Bellevue and his childhood home of Dakota County.

State Sen. Sue Crawford has called Hartnett “the recruiter in chief,” herself having been recruited by Hartnett to run for his former seat in the Legislature, according to a 2014 profile when the Bellevue Leader named Hartnett its Person of the Year for 2013.

“He’s inviting them, asking them, cajoling them to be on boards and run for office,” she said in 2014. “He’s out there meeting people and bringing them on board to get involved in public service.”