AP alert wire

Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot, despite some pushback from the community.

In November, the Mason City School Board voted to end use of the Mohawk nickname after the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York, objected to the Native-themed mascot.

The topic was put on the agenda for the Monday night meeting in response to a presentation by members of the Facebook group, “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name.” But the Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the board held firm with its decision.

Around 20 people spoke at the meeting, and they were about evenly split in supporting or opposing the decision to change mascots.

Calls for such changes have grown more insistent across the country in recent years, leading schools and professional sports teams to drop names and mascots connected to Native American culture.

