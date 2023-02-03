Matt Miltenberger will be chief of staff for Sen. Pete Ricketts after serving eight years in a similar position during Ricketts' governorship.

In announcing his staff appointments Thursday, Ricketts said he is "especially appreciative" that Miltenberger agreed to lead his Senate staff.

Prior to serving in the governor's office, Miltenberger was campaign manager for Ricketts when he was elected governor in 2014 and he subsequently managed the governor's transition efforts.

Alyssa Burleson, who was a member of former Sen. Ben Sasse's staff and has nine years of experience in Washington, will be deputy chief of staff for Ricketts.

Joanna Rodriguez was named communications director and Paul Guaglianone will be legislative director.

