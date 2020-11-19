Mayor: Sioux City police will cite violators of state's partial mask mandate

"In a lot of instances, any officers responding might be making a referral," he said. "We have a great community. I have a feeling that most of the time we are going to see voluntary compliance."

Scott said members of the public who witness violations should call the Woodbury County Communications Center and report them, just as they would a speeding car or a bank robbery. However, Scott noted that calls are prioritized based on the level of severity of the incident.

"We're obligated to respond and the police department will be responding," said Scott, who also expressed concerns about the department becoming overwhelmed by an influx of calls. "The governor's issued the proclamation and we're going to try to do what we can to work with her on that."

Mueller said the public can certainly call the department, but he noted that investigating these complaints will challenge its resources.

"If there is an issue, they are allowed to call us. But, clearly, we would like the citizens to police themselves and do the right thing for the health of their families and their fellow citizens," he said.

Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.