Medicaid testimony encourages oversight leaders in Iowa

Human Services also looked at the top 10 denial reasons, the top 10 procedures most denied and the top three providers affected by the denials.

Randol said care providers will be surveyed before the state decides whether to release payment to the company.

Garcia spoke of her vision for community integration of people with intellectual disabilities. “Very soon,” she said her department will unveil a plan for serving that population. It will be done with providers, families and other stakeholders.

“At the heart of this effort is a reinvigorated approach, from our perspective at DHS, to really have a vision around how we provide services to individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Garcia said.

She anticipates a series of town hall meetings across the state to get input from providers and others about the challenges and barriers to that transition to community integration.

The oversight committee has another hearing with Garcia at 2 p.m. Monday to talk about Glenwood Resource Center. The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting an investigation of allegations that Jerry Rea, the former Glenwood superintendent, was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients at the state facility.

Committee members will be the only ones allowed to ask questions, Hanusa said.

