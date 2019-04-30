Iowa’s medical marijuana manufacturer supports an expansion of the state’s program, saying the move opens the door for more patients to access the fledgling program.
In the last days of the 2019 Legislative Session, state lawmakers approved a proposal that would expand certain aspects of the medical cannabidiol program, including patient access to the program and the type of providers who can recommend the treatment.
“If you look at the bill in its entirety, it is very clear that it is patient-focused,” said Lucas Nelson, general manager of outsourcing services for Kemin Industries, lead consultant for MedPharm Iowa.
MedPharm Iowa, based in Des Moines, was the first company awarded a state license to manufacture cannabidiol products.
Its products went on sale for the first time Dec. 1 at five state-certified dispensaries, in Davenport, Waterloo, Windsor Heights, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
The proposal — passed by the Senate on Saturday, the final day of the session — removes the 3 percent cap on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or the psychoactive component of cannabis.
Instead, the bill would limit the amount of medical cannabis patient could have to 25 grams over a 90-day period.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not said whether she would sign the bill into law.
Nelson applauded the removal of the cap, saying it makes it easier for patients to get the dosage they need without taking excessive amounts of the product, which can be cost prohibitive.
In addition, it will allow MedPharm to develop vapor products for its customers.
“Vapor is fast acting,” Nelson said. “It won’t last as long over the course of the day — maybe an hour, maybe less or more for some — but it will take effect within minutes.”
Vapor would be ideal for chronic pain patients, Nelson said. Some chronic-pain patients experience sudden, exponential increases in their pain from certain activities and need a fast-acting supplement to their daily dosage.
Under the 25-gram limit, Nelson estimates about 90 percent of MedPharm’s patients still would get the dose they need in their cannabidiol products, which can be used for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, seizures and ALS, among others.
The cap could impact cancer patients, chronic pain patients and those dealing with terminal illness.
“We’ll learn as the program grows how many patients are left out,” Nelson said. “I am confident at least where program stands, we will be able to treat many of our patients, if not all.”
Language in the bill also changes its current definition of “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain” — a less cumbersome definition that more providers should be confident about, Nelson said. This change likely will enable more providers to comfortably certify chronic pain patients to receive medical cannabis products under the program.
As of April 18, more than 2,500 patients have been issued registration cards by the state — nearly 60 percent of whom qualify under the “untreatable pain” condition, according to the Iowa Office of Medical Cannabidiol.
Edward Mitchell, chief operating officer for Have A Heart Compassionate Care, also applauded this change in the legislation. The Seattle-based cannabis retailer operates the dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs.
“It really opens the door for more people to get help,” Mitchell said.
The legislation Iowa lawmakers approved this past week also allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program — a necessary step Iowans must take before they are awarded a license by the state.
This is a significant point for rural Iowans, who may not have regular access to a physician in their region, or for Iowans who typically see nurse practitioners or physician assistants for their regular primary care.
According to the Iowa Office of Medical Cannabidiol, more than 600 health care providers have certified patients for the program by April 18.
Since products went on sale Dec. 1, Mitchell said Have A Heart Compassionate Care’s dispensaries in Iowa have lost money “for every month we’re doing work here.”
The program still is too restrictive, he said, but the company has taken this model on in states such as Iowa, which is just venturing into the medical cannabis field.
“We have to do that as a business,” Mitchell said. “We have to let them see the benefits (of cannabis) until the stigma is lifted.”
The company also operates in states that allow recreational use, which enables them to generate a profit, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he expects state lawmakers to continue expanding the program as more Iowans see positive results from the program.
“Any move ahead is better than no move,” Mitchell said. “What we’ve seen as far as legislative changes in other states, it’s a step-by-step process.”
A second manufacturer awarded a license by the state to produce medical cannabis is slated to complete construction on a facility in southwest Cedar Rapids later this year. Iowa Relief, a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Acreage Holdings, must have products available for sale by July 1.
Inquiries made by The Gazette to Acreage Holdings were not returned Tuesday.
Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this article.