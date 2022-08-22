Medical marijuana initiative petitions fail to make November ballot

A pair of initiatives seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not be put before voters this November, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Monday.
Both petitions circulated by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana did not meet the requirement that they be signed by 7% of registered voters in the state, the secretary of state’s office said in a news release.
A petition requiring the Legislature to enact laws protecting doctors who recommend cannabis to their patients and for patients who use cannabis at the recommendation of their doctor had 77,843 valid signatures.
Meanwhile, a second petition that would have required lawmakers to enact statutes that allowed for the production and distribution of medical marijuana submitted 77,119 signatures.
Both needed at least 86,776 signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, was called out last week over remarks he made Thursday on “Fox & Friends” speculating whether the IRS would use increased funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to send armed units of agents into small Iowa businesses.
The Nebraska Republican Party faced a social media firestorm Friday for tweeting since-deleted graphic images. "Like fun haters against fellatio being taught to school age children?" the Nebraska GOP's response read.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood says Republican nominee Jim Pillen should feel an obligation to help inform Nebraska voters by participating in debates with her instead of refusing to debate.