Medical marijuana initiative petitions fail to make November ballot

A pair of initiatives seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not be put before voters this November, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Monday.

Both petitions circulated by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana did not meet the requirement that they be signed by 7% of registered voters in the state, the secretary of state’s office said in a news release.

A petition requiring the Legislature to enact laws protecting doctors who recommend cannabis to their patients and for patients who use cannabis at the recommendation of their doctor had 77,843 valid signatures.

Meanwhile, a second petition that would have required lawmakers to enact statutes that allowed for the production and distribution of medical marijuana submitted 77,119 signatures.

Both needed at least 86,776 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Evnen said both petitions also failed to be signed by 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties as required by law.

The first petition obtained the needed signatures in 26 counties; the second in 27 counties.

The secretary of state’s office said it notified Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana of the results of the signature review.