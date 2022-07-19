Mike Franken fares well, but Chuck Grassley maintains fundraising advantage

Mike Franken posted strong fundraising numbers over the course of the end of the primary election campaign and start of the general election.
However, the Democratic challenger still faces an uphill fundraising climb against longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa's U.S. Senate campaign.
Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral from Sioux City, raised nearly $1.8 million in the most recent federal reporting period, which covered the six weeks spanning May 19 through June 30.
Iowa's primary election was June 7.
Grassley, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981, raised just more than $800,000 over the same six weeks.
But at the period's close, Grassley had more than $4 million in his campaign account, while Franken had just a little more than $1.1 million.
Part of that advantage stems from Grassley's ongoing war chest as an incumbent, and because he faced only a token challenge in the Republican primary.
Franken used most of his primary season fundraising to aid his victory in a competitive Democratic primary.
Franken's campaign in a news release celebrated the latest fundraising numbers, and highlighted that Franken has raised more than $4.2 million this calendar year.
"It's clear Iowans have had enough of Sen. Grassley's failed leadership and lack of results," Franken campaign manager Julie Stauch said in the news release.
Grassley's campaign stressed the overall fundraising numbers, including Grassley's advantage at the end of the reporting period.
"No matter how much money Franken raises from liberal out-of-state donors, Sen. Grassley will be re-elected to the U.S. Senate to continue his work for Iowans," Grassley campaign communications director Michaela Sundermann said in a news release.
"He has an unmatched record of achievements for Iowa and works harder than anyone to earn Iowans' trust by listening and representing their views and values in the U.S. Senate."
Hinson fundraising
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, raised more than $1 million during the recent three-month federal reporting period, her campaign said.
Hinson ended the period, which closed June 30, with more than $2 million in her campaign account, her campaign said.
Hinson, is running for re-election in Eastern Iowa's new 2nd Congressional District against Democratic challenger Liz Mathis, a Democrat and state senator from Hiawatha.
"Iowans are fed up with higher prices at the pump and grocery store, open borders and wasteful spending," Hinson said in a campaign news release.
"Iowans will reject my liberal opponent and the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda she stands for at the ballot box. I will continue fighting the chaos and dysfunction in D.C. with Iowa common sense and delivering results so that we can win in November and get our country back on track."
Republicans lead in Iowa Poll
They're both in front, but Gov. Kim Reynolds is enjoying the size of lead to which Sen. Chuck Grassley is more accustomed.
Grassley and Reynolds are leading their respective re-election campaigns, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll results, which were published over the weekend.
In the campaign for Iowa governor, Reynolds, a Republican, leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 points, according to the poll. Reynolds was the choice of 48 percent of poll respondents; DeJear was chosen by 31 percent.
That's the kind of margin typically enjoyed by Grassley, but he leads by just 8 percentage points in Iowa's U.S. Senate campaign, according to the poll. Grassley was the choice of 47 percent of poll respondents, while 39 percent chose Democratic challenger Mike Franken.
The poll surveyed 597 likely Iowa voters from July 10 to July 13. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Another Republican endorses Kinney
The Republican mayor of Solon is the fourth Republican to endorse Democratic Iowa Sen. Kevin Kinney for re-election, Kinney's campaign announced.
Steve Stange has been Solon's mayor since 2014, and before that served on the City Council since 2006, according to the Kinney campaign.
Kinney, a Democrat from Oxford, is running for re-election against Sen. Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg. The two are running in the same district after the decennial redrawing of Iowa's political boundaries.
"I trust Sen. Kinney to do what is right — not just what is popular," Strange said in a news release from Kinney's campaign.
"He looks out for his constituents and doesn't play partisan games. As a mayor, my No. 1 priority is public safety, and Sen. Kinney has always been committed to reducing crime and making our communities as safe as possible.
"On top of that, Kevin is a friend, and I urge my fellow Republicans to join me in supporting him in the upcoming election."
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The United States as of Jul. 15 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 89.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jul. 14, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Henry County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (10,885 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (76 total deaths)
--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,962 (5,779 total cases)
--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Franklin County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (5,532 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (43 total deaths)
--- 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,147 (2,633 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Fayette County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,805 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (76 total deaths)
--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,863 (4,296 total cases)
--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Delaware County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (9,391 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (68 total deaths)
--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,855 (4,228 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Clarke County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (5,195 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (37 total deaths)
--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,184 (2,366 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Clinton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (25,675 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (146 total deaths)
--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,137 (12,135 total cases)
--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Chickasaw County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (6,627 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (32 total deaths)
--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,624 (2,819 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (2,034 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (14 total deaths)
--- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,293 (839 total cases)
--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Hardin County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (9,518 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (63 total deaths)
--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,757 (4,339 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Mills County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (8,640 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (44 total deaths)
--- 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,403 (3,536 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (12,591 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (79 total deaths)
--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,993 (5,929 total cases)
--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Woodbury County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (59,093 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (342 total deaths)
--- 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,764 (29,658 total cases)
--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#38. Montgomery County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (5,688 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (56 total deaths)
--- 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,092 (2,290 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Butler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (8,364 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (54 total deaths)
--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,471 (3,389 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Wright County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (7,296 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (66 total deaths)
--- 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,653 (3,725 total cases)
--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Webster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (20,858 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (166 total deaths)
--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,122 (10,815 total cases)
--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pottawattamie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (54,436 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (321 total deaths)
--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,095 (25,254 total cases)
--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Cass County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (7,532 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (78 total deaths)
--- 97.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,473 (3,013 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Guthrie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (6,291 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (47 total deaths)
--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,033 (2,462 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Jones County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (12,210 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (74 total deaths)
--- 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,910 (5,772 total cases)
--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Benton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (15,119 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (79 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,882 (6,381 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Poweshiek County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (10,936 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (63 total deaths)
--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,585 (3,994 total cases)
--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Dickinson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (10,211 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (74 total deaths)
--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,777 (4,276 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Calhoun County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (5,816 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (25 total deaths)
--- 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,279 (2,734 total cases)
--- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Warren County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (31,127 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (136 total deaths)
--- 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,580 (13,165 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Cedar County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (11,280 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (36 total deaths)
--- 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,729 (4,420 total cases)
--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Bremer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (15,183 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (83 total deaths)
--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,123 (5,795 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Muscatine County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (26,180 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (132 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,779 (10,145 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Scott County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (106,993 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (402 total deaths)
--- 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,293 (43,743 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Carroll County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (12,560 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (68 total deaths)
--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,653 (5,173 total cases)
--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Grundy County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (7,656 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (44 total deaths)
--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,795 (2,666 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Winneshiek County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (12,641 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (52 total deaths)
--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,379 (4,074 total cases)
--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Iowa County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (10,241 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (50 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,005 (3,885 total cases)
--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Tama County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (10,666 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (95 total deaths)
--- 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,374 (4,108 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Story County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (61,860 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (92 total deaths)
--- 69.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,611 (20,988 total cases)
--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cerro Gordo County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (27,078 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (171 total deaths)
--- 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,286 (11,583 total cases)
--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (9,479 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (73 total deaths)
--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,355 (3,598 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Boone County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (17,034 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (57 total deaths)
--- 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,132 (5,806 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Dubuque County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (63,292 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (300 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,530 (27,763 total cases)
--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Marshall County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (26,358 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (113 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,269 (9,948 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Linn County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (152,624 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (595 total deaths)
--- 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,930 (56,518 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Dallas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (63,107 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (148 total deaths)
--- 48.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,230 (24,513 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Polk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (334,967 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (1,121 total deaths)
--- 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,197 (133,309 total cases)
--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#2. Buena Vista County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (13,555 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (58 total deaths)
--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,058 (6,486 total cases)
--- 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Johnson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (110,911 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (155 total deaths)
--- 66.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,840 (39,054 total cases)
--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
