More people applying to work for HHS after bonuses and raises, state says

More people have been applying for nursing jobs at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the CEO said Monday, but still not as many as she would like.

Among the 17 goals in the department's business plan for fiscal year 2022 — July 2021 through June 2022 — is recruitment and retention in positions with high turnover rates. CEO Dannette Smith said many of those targeted positions are in benefit support areas, child welfare areas and 24-hour facilities. She and Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the business plan at a news conference Monday.

Employees in some health care and food service positions at 24-hour facilities in HHS were slated to receive retention and sign-on bonuses as part of a state incentive program Ricketts announced in July.

Last month, Ricketts announced a tentative labor agreement with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees that includes pay raises for employees in 24-hour facilities. The Governor's Office said that deal, when finalized, will result in more than 7,500 employees receiving $47 million in new compensation. Within HHS, the tentative deal includes some employees in the Divisions of Children and Family Services, Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Public Health, according to spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand.

Smith said that the department is starting to see nursing applications roll in and that more people are interviewing for jobs in youth programs and child welfare programs.

“I do believe that the bonuses we’ve received, the rate increases, have helped us with recruitment," Smith said. "It’s now selecting the right person to do the right job here in state government.”

One of the state's recruitment efforts came under scrutiny in August: The state launched advertisements aimed at nurses touting that it doesn't mandate COVID-19 vaccination. The strategy raised "grave concerns" from a state senator and several medical officials. Yet Ricketts recently echoed the sentiment at a news conference, encouraging nurses who face job loss because of federal vaccine mandates to come work for Nebraska.

The state received seven applications for registered nurse positions from roughly July 23 to Aug. 19, before the nurse recruitment campaign, according to a spokesperson for the State Department of Administrative Services. During the first four weeks of the campaign — roughly Aug. 20 to Sept. 16 — the state received 21 applications.

Asked whether she attributes any of the new applications to the effort to recruit unvaccinated nurses, Smith said "it's too early to tell."

The other goals in the HHS business plan include: transitioning the Nebraska Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) to a 988 crisis line for people experiencing mental health or substance-use emergencies, expanding access to treatment for people with opioid-use disorder, improving the state's Maternal Mortality Review Committee and implementing a federally approved plan to decrease the number of kids who enter foster care.

The business plan is about “making sure we are laying the foundation to be able to continue to provide a great level of service and help Nebraskans live their lives," Ricketts said.

Added Smith: "What we did was we took the most critical areas that we thought were critical to Nebraska, and those are the initiatives that we put in the plan."

While the business plan focuses on the future, it also includes a look back at progress since the last plan was released. According to the department’s assessment, it accomplished 94% of its goals from the last plan, which was released for the fiscal year that ended in June 2020. There was no plan released for fiscal year 2021 because of the pandemic, according to Ricketts.

Smith and the governor also listed recent points of pride for the department. Ricketts lauded HHS for its work during the pandemic increasing COVID-19 testing capacity through Test Nebraska, training state employees to be contract tracers, and getting people vaccinated.

“I could not be more proud of how this department performed during the pandemic,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0