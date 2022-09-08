More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says

More than 200 Nebraskans are listed on the membership rolls of an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report, from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, identified 234 Nebraskans among more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, including some holding positions of public trust.

Among Nebraskans, the center identified two in law enforcement, one in the military and four working as firefighters or first responders. One held elective office or was a candidate for public office as of Aug. 8. The report did not identify the eight by name, and the ADL did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Nationally, the report identified 373 people in law enforcement who appeared on the Oath Keepers lists, a number far higher than previous reports about extremists within law enforcement. The report also found 117 current members of the military and 81 elected officials or candidates.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the league’s CEO, said the report provides a warning about the reach of the group’s anti-government ideology. The Center on Extremism found that the Oath Keepers drew its members from many walks of life, including religious figures, teachers, civil engineers and government employees.

“To know that members of this group have permeated key aspects of civil society should serve as a wake-up call to people of all political persuasions that extremists hell-bent on destroying our democratic norms are making in-roads across the country,” Greenblatt said.

The new report identified Oath Keeper members from each of Nebraska’s neighboring states, with the largest number — 969 — in Colorado. However, a World-Herald analysis showed the group’s deepest penetration was in Wyoming, where 3.3 of every 10,000 state residents appeared on the lists.

The membership rate was 1.2 of every 10,000 residents in Nebraska and 1 of every 10,000 in Iowa. However, Iowa’s 330 members included two police chiefs: Anamosa Police Chief Jeremiah Hoyt and Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke.

Boeke told the Associated Press that he recalled getting emails from the group years ago and believes a friend may have signed him up. But he said he never paid to become a member and doesn’t know anything about the group.

The report was based on an analysis of Oath Keeper membership lists that had been compiled into a database published by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets. The database includes full names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, membership type, and a space for comments of those who signed up.

However, the report cautioned that simply appearing on the membership lists doesn’t prove that a person was active with the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by the Associated Press said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the group — including Rhodes — have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Rhodes and four other Oath Keeper members or associates are heading to trial this month on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors have described as a weekslong plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers say that they are innocent and that there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.