LINCOLN — Property owners could get more than $3 billion worth of property tax relief over the next six years under a legislative package advanced by the Revenue Committee on Thursday.

Committee members voted 7-0 with one abstention to send an amended version of Legislative Bill 243 to the full Legislature.

The amended bill, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, combines measures that would increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property taxes and eliminate almost all community college property taxes.

The package represents the second major piece of Gov. Jim Pillen’s tax cut and school aid plan. The committee advanced a separate package of income tax cuts last week. A bill to make changes in state aid to K-12 schools is pending before the Education Committee.

Briese, who has long targeted property taxes, said this year’s property tax package would offer “tax relief for everyday Nebraskans.”

“What we’re doing this year can be a substantial impact,” he said. “I think it’s important to get it done.”

He cited rough estimates showing LB 243 would cut the amount Nebraskans pay in property taxes by about the same amount the income tax package is expected to reduce income taxes. Providing equivalent tax relief is key to winning support for both measures, he said.

The income tax package, LB 754 would cut Nebraska’s top income tax rate by one-third, speed up the elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits and offer some limited child care tax credits.

Together, the income tax changes could reduce state tax revenues by at least $3.3 billion over six years, based on estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Office.

Briese said he expected there may be some questions raised about whether the state can manage $6.6 billion or more of tax cuts over the next six years. But he expressed confidence in Nebraska’s ability to make those kind of tax changes, while keeping essential government services operating.

“I’m bullish on the economy going forward,” he said, adding that the state has a “resilient, ag-based economy that is well-positioned to weather economic cycles.”

But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, warned that the tax proposals may need to be scaled back, depending on the state’s budget needs. Lawmakers will have a better idea of the state’s fiscal status after getting an updated revenue forecast in late April.

As advanced, the property tax package would ratchet up the size of the state’s long-standing property tax credit program. The program uses state money to offset a portion of property owners’ bills.

Under LB 243, the amount to be distributed would increase from $313 million this year to $560 million by tax year 2029, after which the credit total would grow by the same percentage as the assessed valuation of property statewide.

A second part of the package would remove a cap on the growth of Nebraska’s other property tax credit program, often referred to by the bill that created it. The LB 1107 program provides income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes paid.

A law passed last year increases the program by the same percentage as the assessed valuation of property statewide, up to a cap of 5%. Briese said statewide valuations have averaged 5.3% growth over the past decade.

The third part of the package would limit the growth of school property tax revenues, with the goal of forcing schools to reduce their tax asking when they get increased state aid. Pillen has proposed boosting state support for schools by providing $1,500 for every student and paying more to cover special education costs.

Under LB 243, schools would be limited to 3% annual growth in revenues, with some exceptions. Increased amounts of state support would mean that schools have to reduce property tax revenues to stay under the limit.

The fourth main piece of the package would eliminate community colleges’ ability to levy property taxes, starting in 2024, and replace them with state aid. The proposal would provide for 3.5% annual increases in state aid, with additional money available for colleges seeing student growth. Community colleges could levy property taxes to fill the gap if the state does not meet its funding obligations.

