Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives

Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault.

The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive Time Lincoln" host Jack Riggins preserve documents and communications leading up to the Friday afternoon show where the allegations aired after circulating on social media for several days.

Morfeld, a two-term state senator from Lincoln running for county attorney as a Democrat, said the allegations made by an unidentified woman were categorically false.

"These are complete lies," he said Saturday in a phone interview. "As somebody who experienced sexual assault as a child, they are particularly painful."

Pat Condon, an incumbent Republican seeking a second term as the lead attorney in an office where he has spent more than three decades, did not return the Journal Star's phone call Saturday seeking comment.

The two will square off in Tuesday's general election after a contentious and at times ugly race.

The allegations that led to the reaction from Morfeld's campaign appear to have originated in a Facebook post Wednesday by Matt Innis, a former chair of the Lancaster County GOP and unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate.

Innis claimed he heard about an investigation focusing on Morfeld from two sources inside the Lincoln Police Department.

The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a committee of conservative activists that back right-wing causes and candidates, the same day called on Morfeld to address the unsubstantiated reports in a news release sent to several media outlets and posted on Twitter.

An LPD spokesman told a Journal Star reporter Wednesday that there was nothing to the rumored investigation. "The Lincoln Police Department is not investigating a sexual assault allegation against Adam Morfeld."

The following day, LPD, which like other law enforcement agencies does not typically discuss ongoing investigations and has broad authority under state law to withhold records related to investigations, again threw water on the social media rumors.

"The Lincoln Police Department will not provide details regarding any sexual assault case due to confidentiality," Captain Todd Kocian said in an email. "We have not in the past nor will we in the future.

"What can be stated is that there is no investigation involving Senator Morfeld named," Kocian wrote, adding the police department encouraged anyone with information to come forward and make a report.

On Friday, the allegations that had been shared on social media gained a new platform when Riggins, a former interim communication director for the Nebraska Republican Party who was removed from that position this summer after posting images depicting illustrations of sexual acts on the party's Twitter account, interviewed a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by Morfeld.

The woman, who used the alias "Ruth," told Riggins she was cornered, raped and choked by Morfeld in a bathroom, and said Morfeld threatened her if she told anyone.

"Ruth" did not specify where the alleged assault took place, nor when, only telling Riggins the alleged attack took place "some time ago."

The woman said the rumors of an investigation earlier in the week referred to by Innis and Nebraska Freedom Coalition did not involve her allegations, but led her to make a report to Lincoln Police at some time Thursday.

A YouTube video shared on social media Saturday from an anonymous account appears to capture a report being filed with LPD on Thursday, though it does not provide a timestamp. The video also does not include any details about when or where the alleged assault took place.

The Journal Star could not verify the authenticity of the YouTube video.

A duty commander for LPD said the department's public information officers would handle any questions about the report Monday.

The woman's allegations were the focus of a story posted to the KLIN website at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, shortly after her appearance on "Drive Time Lincoln."

The radio station indicated it was seeking confirmation of the police report and would "deliver updates as they come," but the story remained unchanged more than 24 hours after it was posted.

After remaining silent on the unsubstantiated reports for much of the week, Morfeld took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, saying allegations were "part of a broader false and defamatory narrative" led by Innis and the Nebraska Freedom Coalition.

"Allegations deserve to be investigated, but I will not stand by while baseless, undocumented, anonymous allegations are created by well-known political operatives and opponents," Morfeld said.

The 37-year-old executive director of Civic Nebraska also shared a copy of the retraction letter sent to NRG Media, which owns KLIN. The letter demands the radio station remove the story from its website and "immediately cease any future releases containing this false information."

"The story is false and misleading," Gutman wrote. "Despite the headline, KLIN has no idea if a police report was actually filed, and if so, whether the allegations have any basis in fact.

"KLIN's knowing and coordinated falsehoods are particularly egregious given the severity of the allegations asserted, including sexual assault and rape," Gutman added.

The letter also instructs KLIN, "its employees or agents (including Jack Riggins)" to preserve any emails, text messages and social media postings related to the story, a request that typically precedes litigation.

The story was removed from KLIN's website for several hours Sunday afternoon, before it was published again shortly before 4 p.m.

An editor's note indicates KLIN was seeking records related to other allegations made against Morfeld -- claims he says are also false -- and clarified that the woman's report was filed anonymously.

This story updated at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, to reflect changes made to KLIN's story about allegations against Lancaster County attorney candidate and state Sen. Adam Morfeld.