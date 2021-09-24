Mother's room at Nebraska Capitol temporarily converted to office, angering some senators

“I’m OK with the mother’s room. I don’t have a problem with it at all," Hughes said. "But it's logistics and making sure that the employees of the Legislature can do their job.”

Bare said he's been moved multiple times and just goes where he's told.

“I understand her frustration, but it was not my decision to make, so I really can’t say anything more on it," Bare said.

Hughes said he reached out to Cavanaugh over the summer about the decision. He texted Cavanaugh and asked her to "talk about something," requesting a convenient time for a phone call.

Cavanaugh was on vacation at the time. She asked if it was time-sensitive, screenshots of the exchange show. He said it wasn't and asked her to "get in touch" when she returned. But she didn't, Hughes said.

On the floor, Cavanaugh said she had assumed he was referring to an issue that was later worked out by staff. She didn't find out about the mother's room change until this week, she said, when a staff member Cavanaugh had told about the room said she wasn't able to access it.